Noon Rotary carries out Halloween safety project

The area Detroit Lakes DAC (Becker County) cuts the strips for a nominal fee and then gives them to teachers to hand out to students prior to Halloween. The idea is that the students will then affix the strips to their costumes, bikes or treat containers as an added safety feature, so motorists and others can see the children as they are trick or treating.

The chairs of this Halloween Safety Project committee are Jessy Jepson and Jessica Burhans.