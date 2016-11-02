April's Livin Fit camp's goal was to empower women to live healthy lives and featured workout sessions and nutrition Q and A and discussion. Dion's Dangerzone Gym donated their space for the camp, La Barista provided lunch and Imholte and Dahl and Imholte Financial underwrote expenses of the camp so that all proceeds could be donated to Fly Time. Missy Sgro and Alicia Bowers donated their time to assist April at the camp.

Minnesota Flyers Gymnastics in partnership with the Detroit Lakes Public Schools and many generous donors is offering its second year of Fly Time to children with special needs. Kids work through agility, balance, strength and movement circuits during their once weekly Fly Time sessions. Fly Time is currently serving over 100 kids from the DL public schools and continues to work to expand the number of children they can serve.

Jen Smith, Fly Time coordinator at MFG said of the donation, "because of April's generosity Fly Time got a wonderful gift! The students were so excited to learn there are people in our community that care about their fitness and movement programs. The excitement on their faces was priceless. Thanks April, for being a fitness ambassador and believing that everyone needs to move and succeed!"