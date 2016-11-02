Here's where they stand on those issues:

Question: Candidates for the Legislature have come out with two solutions for the health insurance crisis many Minnesotans face — fix what is in place or scrap the whole thing and start over. If you favor fixing what is in place, what specific actions can voters count on you to take toward a solution and how quickly can they be implemented? If you favor starting over to find a new method of delivering health care, how will you assure voters who now have coverage under the existing system that they will not lose their coverage?

Kent Eken: The skyrocketing costs of health care on the individual market — that's folks who don't have group insurance through their employer (5 percent of the population) — are more than troubling; it is a major national crisis.

For this reason, I am pushing for an emergency special session to address the crisis as soon as possible.

While these outrageous increases affect about 5 percent of the population who are in the individual market, this is a crisis that must be addressed immediately.

Some have stated that the MNsure exchange is the reason for the increasing prices and say turning control of our state exchange over to the federal government is the fix.

But MNsure is simply a website where you can get information about health insurance options. It does not set the prices.

Blaming MNsure for the cost of health insurance would be like blaming your refrigerator for the cost of food. Your refrigerator does not set the price of food; it simply provides a place to find food.

The same is true with MNsure and health insurance. It does not set the price of health insurance; it simply provides a place to find the insurance.

Indeed, this is a national crisis that exists in states across the country, whether they have their own exchange (like us) or the federal exchange like Tennessee.

The answer to the problem is not to give the federal government control over our exchange. This will do nothing to help the farmers, small businesses owners and families hit with these outrageous increases.

Although this is a national crisis, there are things we can do to address the problem within our own state. In an emergency special session, I propose several options:

- An expansion of MinnesotaCare that will immediately allow individuals to buy into this very successful health insurance program for a significantly reduced price.

- Merging the individual market with pools that will increase options and significantly reduce prices.

- Tax credits to reduce costs for those with high insurance premiums.

- Creating a high-risk insurance pool like the Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association to increase competition and lower costs.

There are several other initiatives we must pursue in the regular session that will address the long term root causes of the problems in health care. But the individuals experiencing the hardship of this crisis cannot afford to wait until then.

We need to take action before these increases take effect in January. We need to have an emergency special session now.

James Leiman: I advocate for discontinuing MNSure; for those without coverage with a financial need, vouchers and other forms of assistance, e.g. tax credits, are perfectly viable to ensure that everyone has access to the care they require.

Having a government sponsored program, not consisting of healthcare economists, has clearly led to a crisis and the best method to ensure affordable and accessible care is to eliminate MNSure and assist those who need help.

Decreased government will lead to companies returning to Minnesota and offering more options to the public.

Question: What role should the state play in expanding rural broadband access to make it accessible and affordable?

Kent Eken: The state needs to make significant investments in rural broadband to improve our quality of life. If we don't, many regions in Greater Minnesota will be left behind.

Rural broadband is critical to our regions' ability to compete and thrive economically. It's also critical for our children's educational opportunity.

James Leiman: The state should work closely with broadband providers to ensure that adequate funding is in place; deregulating the market will also encourage new companies to provide services in our area thereby increasing speed and reducing cost.

Question: Our region has many jobs going unfilled due to a worker shortage. How can we recruit, train and retain workers?

Kent Eken: We need to invest more resources into education generally, and vocational and technical education specifically.

We need more career counselors in our schools who can help steer children in the right direction to find successful careers and good jobs right here in our region.

We also want to incentivize companies that offer good paying, high quality jobs, to locate here and stay here. Higher paying jobs will attract more workers to our area.

We should provide incentives for internships for students in area businesses that could potentially result in full-time employment for these students.

James Leiman: Create a tax environment where people want to live, work and grow their families in Minnesota.

At this point, we find that we cannot retain and recruit families due to a heavy tax environment.

Also invest more in education so that Minnesota continues to be among the best places to raise children. At this point, we need a fair tax environment, affordable and accessible healthcare and infrastructure to encourage people to come.

Question: Voters want to see collaboration and cooperation and not finger-pointing. Give us an example of how you have worked with others with whom you disagree to find common ground on a difficult problem that resulted in a compromise.

Kent Eken: I worked with my colleagues on the Republican side of the aisle to achieve regulatory reform that would rein in the Pollution Control Agency and require them to more seriously consider the costs they are imposing on our communities.

With bipartisan support, I was able to pass legislation that would require the PCA to do cost-benefit analysis of regulations and require an independent peer review of the more expensive regulations.

The governor opposed my legislation and vetoed the bill. But I worked with the governor and he agreed to accept the cost-benefit analysis portion of my bill.

James Leiman: My entire life has been spent on compromise. As a city administrator, every decision I make creates people who love or hate the idea; as such, I frequently balance the decisions I make to make them fair for everyone.

In addition, if elected, I have promised to serve two terms max, thereby creating a condition where I am not beholden to special interests or my party.

I will be in the Legislature as a member who leads and facilitates compromise, versus digging the trenches deeper as we saw in 2016. Thank you!