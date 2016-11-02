Here's where they stand on the issues:

Question: Candidates for the Legislature have come out with two solutions for the health insurance crisis many Minnesotans face — fix what is in place or scrap the whole thing and start over.

If you favor fixing what is in place, what specific actions can voters count on you to take toward a solution and how quickly can they be implemented?

If you favor starting over to find a new method of delivering health care, how will you assure voters who now have coverage under the existing system that they will not lose their coverage?

Rod Skoe: As part of Senate leadership I am calling on Gov. Dayton to call a special session to address this health access emergency.

It truly is an emergency and the fact that private insurance companies are leaving Minnesotans with no viable health insurance plans is not acceptable.

For an insurance company to put a cap on the number of customers they will accept and not tell the applicant if they have been enrolled in the plan until next year is not acceptable.

So what can the state do? The state should make MinnesotaCare available to everyone.

It should be on a sliding-fee scale, or through government-sponsored reinsurance for insurers in the individual market.

It needs to be available to everyone so that there are not unfair premiums paid between customers; MinnesotaCare and other plans should be priced similarly.

The state needs to enact a tax credit for people with high health insurance premiums. This will be a mechanism to keep these very high-cost plans more affordable.

The state needs to apply for a waiver from the federal government on some of the reserve requirements.

The state needs to change the geographic rating from the current number to 1 or less.

The state needs to ensure that the plans offer choice in providers, including the Mayo clinic—the state subsidized the city of Rochester to help build a Destination Medical Center and Minnesotans need to be able to utilize this facility.

As to scrapping MNsure and starting over? This would solve nothing as MNsure is an exchange for purchasing health insurance, not health insurance, and it does not set rates.

The result of scrapping the system would be to require Minnesotans to use the federal health care exchange.

It would not result in any more options or any cheaper health insurance; it would simply give the federal government full control of Minnesotans purchasing health insurance using an exchange.

Paul Utke: A large number of people currently in the individual market in my area will be losing their coverage under the current system as it is, so there is nothing to protect.

All options need to be explored very quickly because as of Jan. 1 the people receiving non-renewal notices will be without insurance.

I support eliminating the current MNsure system and moving to an open market competition-driven insurance marketplace.

MNsure only helped connect the consumer to an insurance product supplied by an insurance company.

This service, that worked poorly, cost the taxpayers of Minnesota hundreds of millions of dollars.

The state will need a high-risk option for those that have preexisting conditions.

We had it before, we have it now and we will need it in the future. We must not move towards a single-payer system.

We just saw in a small way how government messed up a system that was working pretty good.

Question: What role should the state play in expanding rural broadband access to make it accessible and affordable?

Rod Skoe: Currently there is funding available for expansion to unserved areas through a broadband grant program that the legislature funded.

This funding should also be available to underserved areas. This broadband access is important for our rural economy as we work to recruit people to come, live and work in our communities.

Paul Utke: Broadband access is very important, but with new technologies on the horizon, burying fiber might not be the most cost-effective way to reach the more rural areas in the not-too-distant future.

Exploring advanced dish, wireless or transmission over the electrical lines might be a more cost-effective way to reach every home.

Our current providers are doing a good job of building out the network, the state can assist by making it easier to work through the easements and permits that are required.

Question: Our region has many jobs going unfilled due to a worker shortage. How can we recruit, train and retain workers?

Rod Skoe: This is one of the hardest ongoing challenges we face in rural areas.

Minnesota has a long history of equalizing funding for schools, of providing state aid to cities, townships and counties. This has helped keep our communities vibrant, but it is not enough.

We need to support workforce housing options, we need to support additional workforce training options, including vocational-technical skills.

But I think the best action is to support policies to help our current businesses grow. This growth from within appears to be the best way to successfully bring good jobs to our area, growing them ourselves with our current employers and companies.

Paul Utke: First, we need a welfare-to-workforce plan. Far too many people are able to work and should be in the workforce.

With appropriate training, a measured plan to transition them from the welfare rolls into full-time employment will improve their quality of life and fill a lot of the business employee needs.

Our high schools and technical colleges can play a major role by offering training for the students based on the area employment needs.

Question: Voters want to see collaboration and cooperation and not finger-pointing. Give us an example of how you have worked with others with whom you disagree to find common ground on a difficult problem that resulted in a compromise.

Rod Skoe: As your state senator I have always worked well with all legislators, no matter where they are from or what party label they have.

Last session, as I chaired the Senate Tax Committee, I worked well with Rep. Greg Davids, a Republican from 370 miles away in Preston, to conferee a tax bill that was bipartisan and well accepted as a progressive tax bill.

In the end, 89 percent of legislators voted in favor of this bipartisan bill, a cooperative effort that I led.

I also worked with Sen. Paul Gazelka, a Republican from District 9, to pass a bill he authored, SF 40, which exempts veteran pension benefits from Minnesota income taxes.

It is my belief that better legislation occurs when a compromise is reached between differing legislators. Most Minnesotans are more centrist than the party activists, and this compromise is more in line with most people's thoughts.

Paul Utke: I have served on many boards and also the (Park Rapids) city council.

I don't look at working with others that might have a different opinion as a problem. I look at it as an opportunity to work with them and come up with a better solution.

It has happened many times that through discussion we come up with a better solution than either party came to the table with. Both sides just have to communicate and not just put up barriers.