Here's where the candidates stand on the issues:

Question: Candidates for the Legislature have come out with two solutions for the health insurance crisis many Minnesotans face — fix what is in place or scrap the whole thing and start over.

If you favor fixing what is in place, what specific actions can voters count on you to take toward a solution and how quickly can they be implemented?

If you favor starting over to find a new method of delivering health care, how will you assure voters who now have coverage under the existing system that they will not lose their coverage?

Ben Grimsley: There is no "quick fix" to the Democrats' utter failure known as MNsure. Democrats toted the idea of easy access to affordable insurance and passed this law on a strictly partisan vote.

Over the course of the MNsure tailspin my company has completely lost the ability to sell insurance to individuals, families and small business owners, and work with them to find the best plans.

Through working in the healthcare market, I have gained the knowledge that makes me your more qualified candidate to fix this problem.

Reality is that the current Minnesota system cannot be fixed; unfortunately, we have too many candidates that don't know anything about the details of the problems.

MNsure doesn't have anywhere close to the proper number of users needed to sustain it without the current federal money, which will sunset in 2017.

Taxes on premiums would have to be significantly increased or we would have to dump huge amounts of income tax dollars into a broken system.

My hope is that the Senate and governor will finally come around to embrace measures to add free-market solutions proven to empower individuals and businesses with choice, efficiency, innovation and decreased cost.

Paul Marquart: A top priority is to assure that every Minnesotan has affordable and good quality health insurance.

The individual health insurance market is on the verge of collapse and must be fixed. Many Minnesotans are paying too much for health insurance and we must lower these costs.

Here are my proposals:

1) Provide a tax credit to help reduce the cost of high premiums.

2) Create a high-risk insurance pool to help increase competition.

3) Analyze how MinnesotaCare could be implemented for farmers, small business owners and families.

4) Propose merging the individual market with other pools to reduce prices and add options.

Finally, the governor should call a special session as soon as possible to address the health insurance issue.

Question: What role should the state play in expanding rural broadband access to make it accessible and affordable?

Ben Grimsley: The state, along with federal and private funds, should support broadband expansion in western Minnesota to advance commerce in our communities, to meet the needs of the way education is being delivered and to join the 21st Century where people can choose to settle anywhere and stay connected everywhere.

Paul Marquart: Providing high quality and fast broadband is vital to the economic strength of rural Minnesota.

While 97 percent of the metro area has access to 25 mps speed of internet, only 47 percent of rural Minnesota has access to this speed.

This puts rural Minnesota at a big disadvantage. Having access to high speed broadband is not a luxury, it's a necessity in this day and age.

The state must invest $100 million to improving rural areas with slow internet speed and in rural areas with no internet access. This state investment would improve access to high speed internet and also keep costs affordable.

Question: Our region has many jobs going unfilled due to a worker shortage. How can we recruit, train and retain workers?

Ben Grimsley: Minnesota needs welfare reform to become a system that supports an individual while they work instead of as an alternative to work.

Welfare should be used as a tool that furthers Minnesota's economy by filling jobs and keeping people contributing.

Current policy makes it more equitable to drop out of the workforce and take a funded class than to hold a job while gaining education through an employer.

Welfare should be handled in conjunction with an employer and drug testing should be an option. Minnesotans would feel better about their investment in people if they are working, gaining skills and keeping clean.

Paul Marquart: Worker shortage is a big issue in rural Minnesota and is important to our area's competitiveness.

We can recruit workers by providing good housing and high speed internet and maintaining a high quality of life in rural Minnesota.

The state needs to put more emphasis on vocational and technical training in our schools. Schools should receive an increase in funding for their career and technical programs to prepare students better for careers needed for our economy.

Further, an increase in Local Government Aid and property tax cuts for businesses would make rural businesses more competitive.

Question: Voters want to see collaboration and cooperation and not finger-pointing. Give us an example of how you have worked with others with whom you disagree to find common ground on a difficult problem that resulted in a compromise.

Ben Grimsley: As a county commissioner, I've experienced collaboration and compromise many times when something is budgeted.

Problems arise when it comes to unfunded wish lists, surpluses and general funds-slush funds.

Government works better with smart, adequate tax policy and dedicated revenue that targets benefitting users.

Most people agree that term limits (new leaders) are an effective means for a functioning body.

As commissioners we've decided to rotate the chairperson every year, a position I support.

My opponent is asking for a 17th and 18th year. I ask for your vote this November!

Paul Marquart: Working with both parties and agreeing to compromise to pass important legislation for rural Minnesota has characterized my time as a legislator.

Just last session, I worked with both parties to pass an important education finance bill that benefited rural Minnesota. There were several improvements to this bill before a final compromise was reached.

According to independent research by the Pioneer Press, I was one of just three members of the House of Representatives (out of 134 members) that have a bipartisan record of working with both political parties.

Collaboration between both parties is going to be the key to getting good results for rural Minnesota.