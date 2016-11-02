Klabunde talks issues in MN House race

Green did not respond to the questions. Here's where Klabunde stands on the issues:

Question: Candidates for the Legislature have come out with two solutions for the health insurance crisis many Minnesotans face — fix what is in place or scrap the whole thing and start over.

If you favor fixing what is in place, what specific actions can voters count on you to take toward a solution and how quickly can they be implemented?

If you favor starting over to find a new method of delivering health care, how will you assure voters who now have coverage under the existing system that they will not lose their coverage?

Bryan Klabunde: MNsure was put in place because we had a pretty good health insurance marketplace in Minnesota already.

It was believed that we were already doing a pretty good job, so it would be easier to continue to do that having control in the state, instead of on a national exchange.

I think we need to enhance what is working: No limit on coverage, no pre-existing condition exclusion, tax credits for those who qualify.

In order to help fix it, we should look at expanding the qualifications for MNcare and for those who qualify for tax credits. We need to work with the insurance companies in Minnesota on ways to rein-in costs, reduce fraud and waste and make insurance affordable for all.

It is important to remember that the insurance companies are raising the rates, not MNsure. How quickly this can all be implemented will be based on everyone working together for a common goal. I will put partisan politics aside and reach across party aisles, to do what is best for Minnesota.

Question: What role should the state play in expanding rural broadband access to make it accessible and affordable?

Bryan Klabunde: The state should play an active role in providing all our citizens with broadband internet access. Not only is the online environment our now, it is our future. It has become a basic need, along with water, heat, electricity and phone.

Not having access to high-speed internet at home limits our ability to entice new business to our state.

Additionally, not having high-speed internet at home, is putting our students, of all ages, behind the 8-ball when it comes to learning, researching and interacting.

For the future of our state and the growth of District 2B, we must be able to provide this service to our residents.

Question: Our region has many jobs going unfilled due to a worker shortage. How can we recruit, train and retain workers?

Bryan Klabunde: After visiting with many business owners in a broad cross section of industry, the need for trained and skilled workers is at a crisis level.

Fewer and fewer students are pursuing a degree in the skilled trades-services. We need to fund our technical schools adequately and fund our local high schools so they can have additional counselors available to talk about "job training," not just a four-year degree.

We need to empower these same schools to work together, to help students realize, you can make a great living as a blue collar worker.

We need to provide funding for the schools and local employers to work together to offer training that will move into good paying jobs upon graduation—whether that be through in-house or online courses, specific partnerships for credit or apprenticeship programs that offer on-the-job training and credits towards their degree.

Lastly, to recruit and retain these workers when they are ready to enter the job field, we need to make sure that 2B is a place they want to live.

That means we need affordable housing, access to broadband internet and safe and secure infrastructure.

We also need to assure them we are stewards of our environment, so they can enjoy all the natural playground 2B has to offer.

Question: Voters want to see collaboration and cooperation and not finger-pointing. Give us an example of how you have worked with others with whom you disagree to find common ground on a difficult problem that resulted in a compromise.

Bryan Klabunde: As I have said before, my wife Jennifer and I rarely fight. However, when we do, the disagreement isn't over until we have sat down, discussed both sides and come to an agreement that works for us and for our family.

We were both raised in two different church families, which were instrumental in shaping the adults we are today.

Subsequently, when we had kids, we knew we wanted to raise them in faith, though our faiths were different.

We came up with a solution that fits both of our values and will allow our kids to grow in faith and have the building blocks they need to make their own faith choices as adults.

Similarly, I will do the same when elected. Sit down, listen to what is presented and make choices based on what is best for Minnesota.