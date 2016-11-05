DL man stopped by deer during police chase is sentenced

David William Keen Jr., 34, was arrested March 1 - that's when a sheriff's deputy on Highway 59 North noted a vehicle weaving within its own lane and traveling 68 miles per hour in a 60. According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, the officer noticed the vehicle pulling away from the squad car, creating distance, so he pulled him over. When he did so, he learned that the driver - Keen - had an active felony warrant out for his arrest. The deputy advised him of this, and according to the complaint, Keen then became argumentative, locked his door and rolled up his window. He then reportedly accelerated his vehicle, going north and reaching speeds of 115 to 120 miles per hour. He then turned east on County Road 149, and that's where the officer caught up with him, noticing that he'd hit a deer. He was placed under arrest after a chase that lasted 3.1 miles.