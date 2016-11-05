"Dementia is a difficult disease to understand, which can often make loved ones feel frustrated and alone when caring for their loved one with dementia," says Jenna Miller, Essentia Health-Oak Crossing licensed social worker.

Dementia Awareness Day will include refreshments, education sessions, and facility tours. A dementia sensitivity training will give the community, caregivers, and family an opportunity to experience some of the effects of dementia.

In this simulation, participants will be wearing macular goggles to mimic the effects of macular degeneration or other vision impairments and gloves for decreased sensation in the hands; working with taped fingers to simulate effects of arthritis; experiencing over-stimulating noises; and wearing shoes with popcorn kernels inside to create pain or discomfort that many older adults face.

Once everything is in place participants then will be expected to complete simple daily tasks such as folding or sorting laundry.

"Our goal with the simulation is to give people a better understanding of what their loved one might be experiencing on a daily basis," says Miller. "This in turn will hopefully give insight how they can help that individual, both physically and emotionally."

Those interested in attending the event can RSVP by contacting Jenna Miller at 218-844-8376.