As far as health care, all the representatives seemed to agree that there are good and bad aspects to the current system.

"Half of it's good, but half of it's screwed up--and it was screwed up from the start," Peterson said.

Klobuchar added that she and Peterson are pushing to fix the bill, but making changes is difficult when "they (other representatives) try to repeal the whole thing without really a replacement."

"The problem is only affecting a few people--five percent--but the people it's affecting, it's a big problem. People are coming up to me all the time saying, 'My premium is $2,000 a month. I've got a $10,000 deductible.' Well, nobody can afford that. We need to have a special session--and as quick as we can," Peterson said.

Skoe and Klobuchar agreed, saying there are short-term fixes that can be carried out until the long-term fixes kick in.

"I think this year we should use some sort of tax mechanism to bring people's premiums down because they are very high," Skoe said. "I think there are some other things we could do. We could expand MinnesotaCare on a non-subsidized basis."

Klobuchar agreed with Skoe's short-term fixes, adding a few other ideas, which deal with pharmaceutical prices.

"It (pharmaceutical costs) is 20 percent of health care when you include hospitals. There weren't controls made on that...There's not an allowance to bring in competitive drugs, like from Canada," Klobuchar said, adding that she has been working on a bill with U.S. Sen. John McCain to bring in competitive drugs from Canada.

She also noted she has been working on a bill with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley to stop Big Pharma from paying generic pharmaceutical companies to keep their drugs off the market.

"Big Pharma pays the generics to keep their drugs off the market. We would get three billion in about 10 years just by stopping that for taxpayers and then another three billion for consumers," Klobuchar said.

Klabunde agreed, saying the high cost of healthcare will only cause other problems. "We'll see the ripple effect out here in rural Minnesota. Your plumber is going to have to charge more. Your carpenter is going to have to charge more...it's a serious issue."

The farm bill issues were another hot topic for the afternoon. Peterson seemed to think a crisis was on the way. "We've got a big problem coming this winter that I don't think a lot of people realize. Bankers are telling me 25 percent of farmers won't get financed this year--some bankers say it's higher than that."

And he said it's not a problem that's going to affect "the little guys" but "the big guys--the guys that have 10,000 acres, but they don't own it."

"That's partly our fault," he admitted, "because we went to base acres instead of planted acres...we need to fix it."

The other issue, he said, is that farmers were able to go out and buy expensive, new equipment.

"So now they've got to almost farm 10,000 acres because they've got all the equipment, and if they sell it, they've got a big tax bill," Peterson said.

The solution? He and Klobuchar are working on a new farm bill--and hoping to get it out a year early.

"This winter--people don't realize what's coming--but in February there's going to be hell to pay: demand for government bailout and whatever else to save people," Peterson said. "That's why I've been saying instead of doing a one-time deal to try to help people...we need to redo the farm bill, and we need to change it."

The two pieces of the farm bill Peterson wants to focus on are base acres versus planted acres and ACR (agricultural revenue coverage).

"I'm not going to vote for a farm bill, Amy, that doesn't have planted acres," Peterson said. "The other thing is we had this ARC, which is kind of the same thing as crop insurance, where it doesn't work when prices go down. So what we think is put a floor on the prices--four bucks for corn--it follows planted acres, so you plant 500 acres, you go to the banker and say, 'I'm going to get four bucks for my corn,' and the banker finances you. That's what needs to happen."

The other farming issue was CRP's (Conservation Reserve Program).

"I'm not going to reauthorize CRP unless we get rid of some of these crazy rules," Peterson said.

"You're not done with CRP's, you just want to improve it," Klobuchar added, and Peterson agreed.

Although this campaign season has been riddled with negativity, DFL'ers still seemed ready to fight for their issues Wednesday night.

"We've got some fights--and we know what to do," Peterson said.

Although, the candidates were also clearly ready to be done with election season.

"Believe me, Tuesday night can't come fast enough," Klabunde said with a laugh.