"They're hollow, or the tops are dead," said Brad Green, public works director, adding that removing them is for public safety. "We try to be proactive."

Over the summer a number of trees in the city fell during storms and high winds--a number of which fell in the city park--and the city removed the hazardous and fallen trees immediately. Then they began surveying for other potentially dangerous trees.

Some had been damaged in the summer storms and others were dying, hollowing from the inside out.

"They're a hazard to the public," reported the Chippewa National Forest Office, adding that there is a number of reasons that cause trees to die--soil pathogens, old age, stress from wind, like the summer storms, insects--but no matter the reason, they need to be removed, particularly if they could fall on a road or are in an area where people frequent.

Green said there was a dutch elm near a playground, which they had to cut down because it had died.

"It's just tree removal...we do this every year," he said, adding, "This year we have a good extended fall," so there is more time to do some tree chopping before it gets too cold.

This year it seems like more trees are being removed than normal--but it's just because they are in concentrated areas like the city parks.

The city is removing 20-some trees from the parks and about 36 trees throughout the whole city.

"We have over 300 acres of greenspace (including the City Park, People's Park and Long Lake Park) we maintain," Green said.

But the trees aren't going to waste. The city removes the stumps or shaves them down, and then often cuts up the logs for firewood.

Then, of course, there is the replacement process.

"We're aggressive on tree planting," Green said, adding that they replant about 100 trees per year, adding small trees in various spots throughout the city.

"We're part of the Arbor Day celebration," Green added, saying they invite students to help plant new trees.

"We're a tree city," Green said.