"We don't usually get anything that small," said the shelter's manager, Cassi Ohman. "He was just a baby."

In fact, the kitten was so tiny that Braaten almost didn't find him at all.

"I finished up raking and took the leaves to the city yard waste dump north of town," Braaten said. "There were a couple of other vehicles there dumping leaves, one of them with a small dog.

"I heard a little peep, but I wasn't sure what it was, so I didn't follow up at first," he added. "But as I was working (on dumping the leaves), I could hear more peeps, so I began to look for the source."

After a few minutes, he found a tiny kitten almost buried under the leaves on one of the yard waste piles. I picked him up, and he wasn't injured at all. He was just looking around like he was hungry."

Not finding his mother or any other cats or kittens nearby, "I took him home and got him warm, then looked up what to feed him on Google, and got some supplies."

After a couple of hours of attempting to feed the kitten some of the egg yolk mixture he had found, using both a syringe and a cat bottle, Braaten realized he was going to need some help.

"He (the kitten) wouldn't eat at all," Braaten said. "So I called the city (police) dispatch, and they sent an officer over."

Officer Josie Johnson, who responded to the call, said she realized pretty quickly that the kitten was too small to just be left overnight in one of the cages at the Marshmallow Foundation, which is what normally happens when an animal is brought in after hours.

So she called Ohman, who arranged for Johnson to bring the kitten directly to a local foster home for overnight care.

"It was meowing the whole time," Johnson said, adding that she had the kitten in a box on the front seat of her squad car, "so the dispatcher was laughing pretty hard" when she called in to give an update on the situation.

"We put her into a foster home temporarily, because we don't have the staff here to be able to monitor and feed a kitten that small," Ohman said. "It's a lot better to get them into foster homes, where they can be warm and coddled."

The next day, the kitten was transferred to the Cat's Cradle shelter in Fargo, which specializes in caring for abandoned or surrendered pets with medical issues (such as the need for bottle feeding).

"We have 90 kittens in foster care right now," says Cat's Cradle executive director Gail Ventzke, adding that four of them came from the Marshmallow Foundation, which had also sent over a batch of three kittens discovered at another location in Detroit Lakes earlier that same day.

The one that was rescued by Braaten has been placed with a Fargo-area foster family that specializes in caring for really young kittens.

"He's doing absolutely wonderful," Ventzke said, adding that the kitten has been named "Chip" by the family. "It looked like he was probably about 10 days old when we got him. His eyes were open."

Though he resisted initial attempts by Braaten and others to feed him, both via syringe and nursing bottle, Ventzke said that's not unusual with kittens that small.

"They're not going to take to the bottle right away, they're not used to it and don't know what it is," she explained. "We will start them out with a syringe, then add a nipple to it, and when they're able to draw the syringe down, we switch to a bottle... he (Chip) was a little fussy at first, because of the texture of the nipple, but once he started getting the suckling down, he just really caught on quickly and he's wolfing down food like crazy now."

As soon as Chip is old enough, they will attempt to find him a permanent home, but until then, "he's safe and he's warm and cared for, and we will make sure that he gets all his shots and tests... he'll be fully vetted (for illness or disease) before he gets adopted."

And, like all pets that are adopted out of Cat's Cradle, they will make sure he gets neutered before he gets adopted as well, she added.

"We don't adopt out cats that aren't spayed and neutered," Ventzke said — in fact, they often use the same Fargo veterinary clinic, which offers a special rate for spaying or neutering animals in groups of five or more.

Braaten says he chooses to believe the kitten was lost accidentally, through having climbed into the pile of brush at the home where he came from and not being spotted before being brought to the dump that day, or a similar scenario.

"I would hate to think it was deliberate, especially with a kitten that small," he said.

Unfortunately, however, it's not as uncommon as people might think, Ventzke said.

"We get a lot of kittens," she said, referencing the fact that they are currently fostering out 90 of them in the Fargo-Moorhead area.