Yes, it was a tie, which might have tilted one way or the other if not for an unexpected write-in vote cast for Curly Howard (of "Three Stooges" fame).

Also on the ballot were such important questions as: Favorite cookie (chocolate chip or peanut butter); favorite pizza (cheese or pepperoni); and favorite fruit (apples or oranges).

By the time the polls closed at 4 p.m. on Saturday, the voters had spoken, and chocolate chip, apples and pepperoni pizza coming out on top. The pizza race was particularly close, with just one vote separating the contenders.

A little over a dozen kids and parents showed up for the museum's Family Day event, which included patriotic crafts, a mock election—complete with voting booth!—and a special reading of the book "Duck for President!" by Detroit Lakes Vice Mayor Ron Zeman.

Visitors also had an opportunity to view the museum's special historical exhibit on voting, which is still on display at the museum through Nov. 19. The exhibit includes campaign memorabilia, vintage magazines, presidential portraits, informational panels about the history of voting rights and elections in the United States, and more.

Visitors are welcome to view the exhibit anytime during the museum's regular hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (it is closed on Sundays and Mondays).

The museum will be closed during Thanksgiving Week, Nov. 21-26, and will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 29, which is the date set for its holiday open house and annual meeting. The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the annual meeting at 6 p.m., featuring special guest performers Dick Kimmel & Pamela Longtine.

The Becker County Historical Society & Museum is located at 714 Summit Ave. in Detroit Lakes. For more information, please call the museum at 218-847-2938, visit the website at www.beckerhistory.org or check out their Facebook page.