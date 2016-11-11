They also were involved in making more than 60 patriotic pillowcases for veterans.

The 4-H members, all from the Happy Hillside 4-H club, were Alyssa Mitchell, Faith Christensen and Luther and Grace Van Offelen.

Several won top honors at the state fair for their quilts, and all donated their quilts to veterans through the Quilts of Valor program.

Alyssa's 4-H citizenship project involved quilting. She presented an oblique star-pattern quilt to her great-uncle Lloyd Kiihn, 71, of Detroit Lakes, who served several tours in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Kiihn joined the Navy in 1962 and a year later his ship was in Southeast Asia.

"There was not an (official) war yet and we were bombing the dickens out of Vietnam and Cambodia," he said.

He served as an aviation storekeeper (parts and supplies) on three aircraft carriers—the Forrestal, Ranger and Constellation — for a total of four years and 30 days, through 1966.

The USS Ranger served extensively in the Pacific, especially during the Vietnam War, for which she earned 13 battle stars.

The Constellation, as a result of orders received during the first day of the Gulf of Tonkin Incident on Aug. 2, 1964, joined Operation Pierce Arrow, a series of airstrikes on a North Vietnamese oil facility and naval vessels.

The Forrestal was the first supercarrier, built in 1955 and named after the first Secretary of Defense James Forrestal. She was the first to specifically support jet aircraft.

Life on board ship was worked in 12-hour shifts, seven days a week. Those busy aircraft carriers were like small cities, with crews of some 5,500 people.

Thanks to good timing on Kiihn's part, his time in the Navy wasn't all sweat and toil. He also got to enjoy two West Pacific cruises and a Mediterranean Sea cruise during his four years on aircraft carriers.

"We saw France, Italy Spain, Istanbul, plus Hawaii, Hong Kong, the Philippines and three or four ports in Japan," he said. "Most people didn't do that in 30 years."

Kiihn was born in western Minnesota and moved to Detroit Lakes at age 8. He grew up and was educated here. After the Navy, he worked as a trucker, and he and his wife, Ruby, owned a small trucking company, doing cross-country runs from Florida to Winnipeg, and elsewhere, until they sold the company about 10 years ago.

Even 50 years after his Vietnam service, Kiihn is deeply gratified to receive the quilt.

"I thought it was just great," he said. "It was touching to me that somebody would think of that."

The 4-H kids attended a June quilting camp put on the Quilts of Valor Foundation in Dent, and learned more about the art from seasoned quilters.

"Parents think it's a great opportunity for our children," said 4-H parent Henry Van Offelen.

The pillow cases that the 4-Hers helped make will be donated to veterans in hospice care.

As part of the "We Honor Veterans" program, all veterans entering hospice through Essentia are presented with a certificate of appreciation, a pin, and a flag.

Beginning this Veterans Day, veterans in Duluth and Superior, on the Iron Range, in the Itasca County area and in Northern Wisconsin will also receive a beautiful and patriotic pillowcase.

"After learning of the pillowcase idea at a veterans' conference, we connected with a 4-H group in Becker County," says Katie Neff Dawson, a volunteer supervisor who works with veterans in hospice at Essentia. "The kids took it on as a county fair project and sewed 65 pillowcases to give to veterans."

Quilts of Valor donated the material for the kids' project. Each pillowcase also comes with a note card from the child that made it, thanking the veteran for their service.

"We believe these pillowcases will be special mementoes for the patients and may also become family keepsakes for years to come," says Kim Ellsworth, who also supervises Essentia's hospice volunteers.

One in every four deaths in the United States is a veteran. Essentia cares for 500 to 600 veterans each year with respect and dignity.

"We learned that other hospice programs that gave pillowcases have seen families use them in the veteran's casket," says Dawson. "We are so very grateful to those that support us and help us to honor veterans."