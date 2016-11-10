Not much has been written about U.S. Army Private David Hurr, the 19-year-old boy who was killed in action sometime during the nighttime hours of Aug. 1-2, 1950, near Kunchon, Korea. Yet the Becker County native's heroics that night, brought to light during Helm's visit to the National Archives in College Park, Md., earlier this year, are the stuff of Academy Award-winning war movies.

Hurr, who grew up in Detroit Lakes, was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Service Cross for heroism back in 1951. But the more Helm researched into the events of that night in 1950, the more she began to suspect that he was deserving of more.

"So many other servicemen were decorated at that same level who were not worthy (of the honor), simply because they were of higher rank," says Helm.

Yet the young privates and privates-first-class (PFCs) who fought in Korea often received little, if any, recognition for their acts of bravery.

"It was as if when they (the young, lower-ranking servicemen) would do something (heroic), the Pentagon would say, 'Let's throw them a bone,'" Helm said. "It's not right. For me, this is a personal thing. It's a matter of principle... it's about fairness."

So Helm has embarked upon a quest to make sure that Hurr is recognized with a Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest decoration offered to U.S. military servicemen. It's a quest that she has been successful at in the past, having achieved similarly upgraded status for Wahpeton, N.D., native Woodrow Wilson Keeble. Master Sergeant Keeble was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2008, largely due to Helm's research.

But just as in Keeble's case, she expects that any additional recognitions awarded to Hurr are going to take some time to achieve.

"From my end, it will take several years," says Helm, who has been delving into Hurr's service records and family history since she first came across his name during research for the first volume of her Korean War retrospective, "Prairie Boys at War."

"I wrote about David in my first book," she said. "I've been working on his case since 2010, but I just could not find anything substantial about him."

Then, in February of this year, she received a General and Mrs. Matthew B. Ridgeway Military Research Grant that allowed her to make the journey from her Fargo home to do research at both the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., and the National Archives in Maryland.

It was at the latter that she discovered records which indicated that Helm was originally slated to receive the Medal of Honor, rather than the Distinguished Service Cross.

"That was my 'a-ha' moment, the smoking gun," she said. "I told my husband, 'I knew it! I knew he should have had the Medal of Honor.' It was a really cool moment."

Now, all Helm needs to do is to get the backing of a U.S. Senator or Congressman who is willing to carry the legislation to Capitol HIll that will get Hurr the recognition he deserves.

"I'm very confident on this one," she said. "The key will be to deeply engage a Minnesota legislator as passionate as Senator Byron Dorgan was for Keeble...

"I have a list of people who I think had the same thing happen to them, but I want to go after David's (recognition) first, because he was a local kid. I also have more sympathy toward him because he was so young."

Hurr's Heroism

David was the youngest of five children born to Bruce and Loretta Hurr. Bruce and their children were all registered members of the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma. David's paternal grandfather came up to take a teaching position on the White Earth Reservation.The family lived in Ponsford until 1940, when they moved to Detroit Lakes. David attended Holy Rosary School and Detroit Lakes High School, played golf and football while in school, and was also a caddy at the Detroit Country Club.

In January 1950, he enlisted in the Army, trained in Ft. Riley, Kansas, and shipped over to Japan, right before the Korean War broke out on June 25. He was shipped from Japan to Korea a couple weeks after the war began and was attached to H Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, as a machine gunner.

Company H was a heavy weapons company, which meant each man could be lent out to other units of his battalion as needed at any specific time. At the time of his death, he was attached to E Company.

In the documents Helm discovered in Maryland, she found a "Proposed Citation for the Medal of Honor" that detailed Hurr's extreme bravery under fire during that brutal night in August, 1950.

"When last seen alive, this courageous soldier was still firing at the charging foe," the citation reads. "The following day when Company E recovered the lost ground, the body of Private Hurr was found at the side of his machine gun with enemy dead on all sides, reflecting mute evidence of the tremendous battle he fought."

To learn more about Hurr's heroism (which will be further explored in a Tribune feature this Sunday), and how local residents can get involved in making sure he gets the recognition that he truly deserves, come to the Detroit Lakes Library this Thursday at 4 p.m. The presentation is free and open to the public. The library is located at 1000 Washington Ave.

