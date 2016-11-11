Willow Street home catches fire late Thursday night

Denise Kieselhorst, a woman who noticed the fire while driving home, stopped and watched the flames before any emergency crews were there.

She said she remembers mistaking the fire for a large bonfire in someone's yard before realizing it was actually the house that was ablaze.

"I've never seen a house on fire that's not supposed to be...I could feel my car warm up," Kieselhorst said, adding that she was parked across the street. "It was so real because it was just right there."

She remembers noticing there weren't any lights on in the house and hoping no one was home or injured.

Once the fire department arrived, Kieselhorst left. She said she didn't want to be in the way while the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, assisted by the Audubon Fire Department fought back the flames.

"We cleared the scene at about 1:00 a.m.," Assistant Fire Chief Todd George said.

By that time, the fire had claimed the back end of the home as well as a vehicle, which was parked near the side of the home that was in flames.

As of Friday morning, the cause of the fire is still to be determined; the fire marshal investigation.

George reported that the homeowner was home during the fire, but was able to get out uninjured.

"We're just grateful no one was hurt," George said.