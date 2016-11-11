John Bridges, who farmed near Abby Lake, just south of Detroit Lake, was a member of the Canadian Expeditionary Force in World War I.

He was a medic who was killed by German hand grenade at age 25 in Ypres, France. He is buried in Lijssenthoek military cemetery in Belgium.

Bridges was the first man from Becker County killed in action in World War I, and a commendation from the state honoring him hangs in the Detroit Lakes Legion History Room, along with his other artifacts.

Minnesota's 600-some American Legion posts are assigned their number by order of charter.

Coming in at No. 15, the Detroit Lakes post is one of the oldest in the state. "We received our charter not too long after the American Legion's birthday on March 16, 1919," Frank said.

Legion members must have served at least one day active duty (not active duty for training) during wartime.

What qualifies as wartime? Congress has established these dates: Dec. 7, 1941 through Dec. 31, 1946 (World War II); June 25, 1950 through Jan. 31, 1955 (Korean War); Feb. 28, 1961 through May 7, 1975 (Vietnam War); Aug. 24, 1982 through July 31, 1984 (Lebanon and Grenada); Dec, 20, 1989 through Jan. 31, 1990 (Panama); and Aug. 2, 1990 to the present (Persian Gulf era).

These dates must be backed up by an applicant's DD Form 214.

On alternate years with the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Detroit Lakes, Frank said "we arrange for the Memorial Day Parade services and lunch."

On Friday and Saturday on Memorial Day Weekend the Legion Auxiliary hands out red poppies.

"For 47 years now, we celebrated American Education Week with a Teacher Tea," he added. "We've maintained our American Legion Campground as a first rate camping experience for families."

The post is also very proud of its local youth programs, he said.

"We sponsor school crossing guards, summer baseball teams, Girls and Boys State, are a charter member (1986) of Detroit Lakes Dollars for Scholars; and sponsor an oratorical program that includes five Department of Minnesota state champions (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997 and 2007).

"We also sponsor Boy Scout Troop 674 and a Junior Auxiliary," Frank said.

The post's monthly business meeting is 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.

"We operate a 'closed' lounge, so those allowed in are only the 515 members and our auxiliary, their guests, and our campground patrons," Frank said.

The club also offers breakfast Sunday through Friday and lunch Monday through Friday for the public.

"We are proud of our post home and always look forward to new members," Frank said.