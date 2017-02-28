Piekarski went first, giving kudos to the district for their "good financial planning," seeing as the district is taking in much less money per student through local taxes compared to districts of similar size.

"The majority of that difference does come in your property tax, so your property taxes are lower than districts of similar sizes," Piekarski said.

According to the numbers, the district is taking in $886 per student from property taxes. Other districts of similar sizes are taking in an average of $1,564 per student from property taxes.

However, while the district is receiving less money to support students, they are still coming in under budget, spending less than districts of a similar size.

"For the year, overall, you were under budget here about $656,000," Piekarski said, adding that since 2010, coming in under budget has allowed the district's unrestricted fund balance to increase about $4.2 million.

One of the only areas where the district came in a little over budget last year--while still remaining under budget as a whole with reserves in the millions--was on teacher salaries. However, the school board passed a recommendation Monday night for a reduction in programs and positions, meaning the Board of Education will "give careful consideration (and potentially cut) programs and staffing needs for the district as they are influenced by budget constraints."

"Reserves mean you can pay for projects without having to go out and issue bonds or some other type of long-term debt--so you're saving issuance cost on that debt; you're saving the interest cost," Piekarski said.

Piekarski ended her report, commending the district for "some good long-range financial planning."

At the end of the meeting, the board phoned Peter Leatherman, a chief executive officer at The Morris Leatherman Company, for the survey results.

Leatherman seemed to have collected from residents surveyed a different perspective on the school board's spending: the survey showed the top three concerns for the district--while none of them were a "major concern for the district"--are the overcrowding in the schools, poor district spending and high taxes, respectively.

"(The concern about) poor district spending is a little bit higher than what we see across the state," Leatherman said, adding that it's pretty typical, though, when just coming off a referendum vote.

While the poor perception on district spending isn't "pervasive throughout the district," about one in seven people are concerned with it, and the perception on property taxes as a whole is highly negative, at 49 percent.

"We would classify the district as borderline hostile. There is some hostility in the district on total property taxes, but...it's not necessarily directed at the school district," Leatherman said.

Although, the negative perception of school district property taxes is still pretty high, at 44 percent.

"Their tax hostility they're attributing to another body of government--city or county--we don't know which one, but it's not the schools," Leatherman said. "But at the end of the day, when they go and vote on a property tax increase, the schools are the one thing that they can say no to."

A few school board members then pointed out the presentation from Piekarski they had just received on the board's conservative spending and showing property taxes are lower than other districts of the same size and the statewide average, which Leatherman explained was the result of "a communication gap."

"Your grapevine (information spreading by word of mouth, rather than from a trusted media source) is strong and powerful, and grapevines aren't necessarily the most accurate," Leatherman said, adding that the survey showed these word-of-mouth sources "actually tie the local newspaper at 30 percent as being the principal source of information for people."

The communication gap in the district became even more apparent when Leatherman revealed 18 percent of the people surveyed did not vote because they were unaware of the vote. Leatherman said that 18 percent is much higher than typical, which is usually around eight or nine percent in districts.

Then there was the people who did make it to the polls and voted no. The survey revealed that 45 percent of the people who voted no did so because of high taxes, 21 percent voted no because of a perception of poor past (district) spending, 16 percent indicated the cost of the referendum was too high, 10 percent disliked the location, four percent needed more information and three percent want a neighborhood school.

69 percent indicated the location of the last referendum was not a factor in their vote.

Moving forward, the survey showed that overall, the district residents, by a four to one ratio, believe the school buildings and facilities are in good, working condition, and there is a core opposition (32 percent) in the district that opposes a property tax increase. Period.

"Doesn't matter what it's for, about one third of the population is against anything," Leatherman reported.

The rest of the surveyed population agreed they could stomach a median property tax increase of $12.10 per month or $145 per year.

However, Leatherman said that 32 percent of people who oppose anything may be due to the pervasive percentage of people in the district reporting they are financially stressed: 43 percent.

It's not a question of whether they want to support the schools, it's a question of whether they can support the schools," Leatherman said.

"If we look at those who are willing to select a (referendum) option, you can see the district is split," Leatherman continued. "We have 28 percent that indicate they prefer the remodeling option, 10 percent the elementary school, seven percent the middle school and 21 percent the high school option."

"That's a problem, Peter," said Vice Chair David Langworthy.