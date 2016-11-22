Museum to be closed this week for holiday prep

The museum is closed to the public this week, Nov. 20-26, in order to give staff a chance to prepare for Tuesday's Holiday Open House, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

"The lobby and upstairs portion of the museum will be decked out for the holidays," says museum director Becky Mitchell. "We have a lovely toy collection from the late 30s-early 50s era that includes a full Lionel train set, toy cars and trucks, model airplanes and a science kit."

Some of the other holiday exhibits to be featured during the month of December include a display of vintage Santa figurines, a "Christmas morning" scene, and another that attempts to recreate "Christmas baking at Grandma's house," complete with cookie cutters, mixers, rolling pins and more.

After the holiday open house on Tuesday, the museum will welcome members and prospective members for its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m., featuring guest speaker Sally Hausken, the founder of Sucker Creek Preserve and Greater Sucker Creek.

"She will talk a little about the importance of preserving our local history," said Mitchell.

Though there is no cost for admission, Mitchell said that members are asked to reserve their spot by calling 218-847-2938 by Wednesday, Nov. 23.

In addition, Mitchell said that members should have received notice this past week that their membership fees for 2017 are now due — and it's best to pay early, as the cost will be going up slightly on Jan. 1.

After the annual meeting, guest performers Dick Kimmel and Pamela Longtine will be giving a bluegrass concert at 7 p.m. — and members of the public can purchase a ticket for just $15 each.

Tickets for the concert are available at the museum (714 Summit Ave.), or next door at the Chamber of Commerce (700 Summit Ave.). For more information, call the museum at 218-847-2938.

Other holiday happenings at the museum include two upcoming Family Day events. The first, set for Saturday, Dec. 3, will include an opportunity for kids and adults to make their own holiday ornaments to take home. The cost to participate is $5 for museum members and $8 for non-members, to help defer the cost of providing materials for the ornaments.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 17, the museum will be hosting its second annual Christmas Cookie Contest and Cookie Decorating Day.

"This year we will be having three age divisions for the contest — age 12 and under, teen and adult," said Mitchell. "We will be giving away gift certificates for the best-tasting cookie and best-decorated cookie in each division."

Cookies must be submitted by 11 a.m. on the day of the contest to be included in the judging. Winners will be announced that morning.

Those attending the event will also have an opportunity to decorate their own Christmas cookies; frosting, sprinkles and other decorating materials will be provided, at a cost of 50 cents per cookie for members, or $1 per cookie for non-members.

Both Family Day events run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Then on the week after Christmas, Dec. 27-30, the museum will be offering "Old-Fashioned Games and Puzzles" every day from 1 to 3 p.m.

Board games, jigsaw puzzles, trivia, scavenger hunts and more will be available at no cost, so "bring the family over for an afternoon of old-fashioned fun — from the days before video games and smartphones," Mitchell said.

That week will also be the last opportunity for visitors to view the museum's holiday displays, which will be taken down after New Year's to prepare for new exhibits coming in January and February.