Holy Rosary to host Thanksgiving feast

"We have the whole deal," said Sue Braun, one of the longtime volunteers at the event. "Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, relishes, rolls, pumpkin pie, apple pie — everything you would normally have at your Thanksgiving dinner."

And the welcome mat is definitely out.

"Everyone is invited," she said. It's designed to be a community meal for those who want to gather, it's not an income-based feast. A free-will offering is taken for those who want to contribute.

"Many, many people have nowhere to go, and really don't want to cook," she said.

Elderly people, people at work, and others who can't make it in for the meal can arrange a delivery by calling the church at 218-847-1393, Braun added.

It's a big event for the Holy Rosary community, with about 100 volunteers, headed by Matt and Mary Brenk.

"We start Wednesday about 3 p.m.," Braun said. The work continues through clean-up Thursday afternoon.

The gathering usually sees about 600 people, but "that can change to 900 easily," Braun said. "If people can't get out of town easily, if they can't get to their loved ones, they come here."

First Lutheran Church sponsors the annual Christmas dinner for the community. "It's a nice combination," of events for the holidays, Braun said.