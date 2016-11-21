Managing grief in times of celebration can be overwhelming. Suffering the loss of a loved one is difficult any time of the year, but the holiday season can intensify feelings of loss. This presentation will enable attendees to identify and learn how to manage the mixed and painful emotions that can surface when grieving during the holidays. Participants will also learn important self-care strategies.

This class is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

For more information, contact the bereavement department at Hospice of the Red River Valley at (800) 237-4629 orbereavement@hrrv.org.