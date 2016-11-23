The audience was wowed by the stage lighting, the sound and the sets. They may or may not have noticed their seats were more comfortable, the carpeting was new, and the walls were painted and sound-baffled.

It was all part of a much-needed $1.2 million renovation project at the auditorium over the summer.

"The old system had been band-aided together time and time again," said Colin Gedrose, supervisor of operations for the school district. Maintenance workers were crossing their fingers during productions, hoping the aging equipment didn't give out.

The LED stage lighting may have been the most noticeable improvement to the audience.

"We're now capable of running 512 lights on stage," said Kathy Larson, who directs the annual high school fall musical. "We ran over 80 lights with The Little Mermaid. The most we ran with the old lights was 24 — we were able to integrate intelligent lights into this board."

Under the old lighting system, assistant director and lighting technician Mark Everson could spend six or seven hours getting the proper color stage "wash" for a play.

Now "he can push 'red wash' or 'green wash' on stage," Larson said.

Those colors really highlighted the beautifully-designed sets for Little Mermaid.

The programmable light board allows light set-ups for various scenes to be saved and restored at the touch of a button. The motorized controls move themselves back into position, Gedrose said. "We had a lock on the door before to make sure nobody messed with it," he said.

And the LED lights don't put out the heat that the old floodlights did. "It's an amazing difference onstage for the actors — they don't get so hot," Larson said.

That's important when you're flying around the stage on ropes, or whizzing around on wheeled tennis shoes, as many of the actors were in The Little Mermaid.

"It's so completely superior to what we had, the placement and quality of equipment is far, far superior," to the old stage gear, which was several decades old, said Larson.

The sound system now pops, thanks to four new speakers over the stage, and others on the sides of the theater and upstairs in the balcony.

"The speaker system can now be channeled, so (sound from) a person on the right side of the stage can now come out of a right-hand speaker," said Gedrose.

Also gone is the handheld Milwaukee Hole Hawg drill used to operate the 15 winches on stage. All are now automatic, which is safer, quieter and much more efficient, said Ryan Tangen, business manager for the district.

"With these programmable variable-speed winches we could run the undersea scene up and down in 15 seconds," said Larson. "We could never have done it without that."

Student actors from earlier productions are especially impressed with the improvements, she said.

"They talked about the backdrop going up and down so easily, no sound of the drill—a lot of former students were just blown away," she said.

The renovation project didn't go forward in a vacuum, Gedrose said. "We had input from the entire district's musical staff prior to this, about 15 or 20 people," he said. "These are the people who work with it, it's important that we know their needs."

"It was fun to watch the whole process come together over the summer," said Middle School Principal Mike Suckert. "The group (of seven vendors) that did it were very fast, skilled workers."

The auditorium was originally going to be renovated and improved in stages, but it was decided that a lot of money could be saved by doing the work all at once, Tangen said.

"We were originally going to put in a new lighting board (for the stage), but we found out that if you put in a new LED lighting board you can't mix it with the older house lights, and if you do the house lights, you must have the ceiling painted, and you save a ton of money by removing the seats so they can move around on a lift in there."

At that point, it made sense to go ahead and redo the sound system, aging seats, carpeting and walls, and also replace the stage rigging, Tangen said.

The brown walls and ceiling were repainted black. New carpeting was laid down and the old orange chairs were replaced, including the non-padded balcony chairs, Gedrose said.

People seem pleased with the final product. "The colors make it nice," Larson said. "The ambiance is very nice here," Tangen added.

All 734 seats are now padded and the theater is handicapped-friendly, he said.

The improvements made it easier to give students more responsibility backstage during the production, Larson said.

"Two incredibly responsible students ran the winches," she said. "High school football players managed the ropes (used to allow the actors to "fly"). It was all students backstage this year — that's important to the Spotlight Competition."

Each year, the Hennepin Theatre Trust in Minneapolis brings together the best actors, singers and dancers from high schools across the state through its Spotlight Education program, and last year Detroit Lakes High School's producers, cast and crew won high honors for their fall musical production, "Aida."

Larson has high hopes for this year as well.

"Little Mermaid was a wonderful way to test the new stage, from a technical standpoint," she said. "It was wonderful to use. It was a dream. What an incredible gift the district has given the kids."