The guitar lessons were something Lyseng had been doing with the adolescents, when Drake Counseling was offering addiction counseling to teens, but now it's all about the adults.

Being that the guitar lessons are a fairly new program for the adults, it's just getting off the ground. "I haven't had that many adult clients yet, but I'm going to use the same (strategy) with them (that I used with the teens)," Lyseng said, adding that it works just the same, since a lot of addictions in adulthood are carried over from teenage years.

Her method? First she shows a TedEd video on YouTube, explaining the power of music.

The video explains that "there is a party going on" in the brain when people play music, and scientists know this because they did brain scans of musicians while they were playing, and they "saw fireworks" in the neurotransmitters while people were processing sound.

Playing a musical instrument engages practically every part of the brain at once, the video says, allowing interaction between the two hemispheres in the brain, which, in turn, enhances memory and other brain functions.

Lyseng says she tells her students, "We're going to help your brain, help your emotions." She says the goal in creating music as a sort of addiction therapy is to become "a more well-rounded person."

But mostly, it shows those struggling with addiction that it is possible to have fun without being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"We have a lot of fun, act silly sometimes, without being high," Lyseng said. "It's actually more fun to be 100 percent instead of kind of foggy."

The silliness also leads to "from-the-bottom-of-your-toes laughter," Lyseng says, and it's a big reason why she believes so strongly in the healing powers of music.

Lyseng started studying music at the age of seven, when she began taking piano lessons. From there, she went on to take organ lessons at North Dakota State University, and she played music at St. Steven's Episcopal Church through her high school years.

She did a little of everything as she grew up: violin, guitar, piano, organ. Then she bought her first steel guitar in college and went to Nashville to take steel guitar lessons.

"That is sitting in the closet right now--there's just not enough time," Lyseng said.

Lyseng still plays with church bands around Detroit Lakes, in addition to being a music teacher for Kindergarten and first graders and now a music coach at Drake Counseling center, and she says there's really not a big difference in teaching music to first graders or adults. In the end it has the same effect: happiness.

"We just amp up the activity level, and all of a sudden they are smiling and having a great day," Lyseng said, referring to her response when elementary students come into her class and are having a bad day.

"So we see every day how music can affect even little people's lives," she added.

It's much the same at Drake's Counseling, in her experience, she says, although it's not always silly and amped up.

"Sometimes it brings out emotions, and it's a vehicle for people to share their story," Lyseng said. "Maybe it's the song lyrics. Sometimes we'd play a song (in the adolescent addiction counseling group), and someone would cry. I'd hand them a box of Kleenex and after--they wouldn't have to--but they would share why that song brought tears to their eyes."

The effect music can have on emotions is the reason why Lyseng went back to school to get her Master's Degree in emotional behavior disorders.

"Because I noticed how much music would change attitudes," she said. "Students would walk into my room and might be grumpy or oppositional (but then they would leave happy). I realized how powerful music was. It was magical."

And it's why she wedded music with counseling at Drake's.

As for right now, the guitar lessons at Drake are flexible, since they are just getting established.

Lyseng says they are focusing on guitars, but students are welcome to bring any instrument with.

"I play many instruments: keyboard, guitar, violin, drums--all percussion instruments," Lyseng said, adding that she has a drum in her truck in case anyone would rather play percussion than guitar.

Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. she goes to Drake Counseling kitchen--which she says is acoustically perfect--to give the lessons, but she says she's willing to change the time, if it works better with schedules, or would stay later, too.

Lyseng said when she did the lessons in the past, "We'd go up to two hours because they (the students) were relaxing."

"You could see it in their face, they were relaxing," she said.

The lessons start out slow and progress one chord at a time--or at the pace students are comfortable with, whether that's faster or slower.

As for the songs? She's open to playing pretty much anything, but she leans towards Christian songs "or songs with real life meanings," like those of Bob Dylan.

No matter what instrument or what song, Lyseng is there, eager to play and eager to teach.

"It's just one more thing to bring hope," she said.