"No one is more disappointed to make this announcement than the Detroit Mountain staff," said an email announcement sent out to subscribers late Wednesday afternoon. "We have worked hard to hire and train nearly 150 great employees and our snowmaking crew worked hard to produce as much snow as possible in a 72-hour window despite high winds and less than ideal temps.

"We were on course for our White Friday opening and Mother Nature showed us who was boss when she delivered rain Monday evening. Although we do have some quality snow packed and groomed, there is a significant amount of terrain that is unsafe to ski. The warm temps forecasted this weekend could make the terrain even more unpredictable. Our snowmaking crew will do their best to fire up the guns Monday evening and try to position ourselves for a solid opening on Saturday, Dec. 3."

DMRA General Manager Jeff Staley said on Tuesday that they were going to try to do everything they could to open on schedule.

"They began making snow on Friday (Nov. 18)," he said, and kept running 24 hours a day until Monday afternoon, when the thermometer rose a little too high.

"The temps have to be 28 degrees or below, ideally," he added. "The rain Monday night set us back a little."

Staley said that a final decision on whether to go ahead with the opening would be made today (Wednesday).

The opening of the new, expanded tubing hill is tentatively set for Dec. 10 as of now.

"We will continue to open things up as we are able to either make more snow, or get more snowfall," Staley said. "Check our website (detroitmountain.com) for updates."