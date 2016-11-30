Seeing some big changes in your home valuation? It's probably due to a new software program that has been rolled out by the Becker County Assessor's Office.

"The values we set last spring are the values in the Truth-in-Taxation notice that just went out," said Becker County Assessor Steve Carlson.

He has been fielding a steady stream of phone calls and visitors since the tax notices were mailed out earlier this month.

When you do a software conversion, there's a lot of tweaking and modifications that go along with it, he said.

"We did it with the best information we had," he said. "I do realize there is going to be some bouncing around for a few years ... We're finding that we have to fine-tune the software."

While all the data from the old software program transferred over to the new program (sold by the Iowa-based Vanguard Appraisals, Inc.) the classification categories don't line up apples to apples.

There are now 52 grades of residential housing stock for assessors to choose from, many more than the old system offered.

While that will eventually make it easier to match the same style of house to the same grade, the transition has been a learning process, Carlson said.

For example, a simple rambler-style home would have been put into grade 6.5 under the old system.

The conversion put the same home into a grade 4 in the new system, but the Assessor's Office has found that "it should have been 4.5," Carlson said.

There are more than 5,000 different land grades in the new system, broken down by things like location of township, city and individual lake.

Working with the new system are a half-dozen appraisers and support staff in the County Assessor's Office and dozens of city and local assessors.

Of the 53 cities and townships in Becker County, the county office handles assessment duties in 10 directly and the rest are done by local assessors, with their work checked by the county staff.

It's an ongoing process getting all the assessors well-versed in the new software, and there is always going to be individual differences in judgment, he said.

"I've always said appraisal is as much art as science," Carlson said.

Most commercial properties have not seen a value change under the new program. "We did them as an override," Carlson explained.

As for the surprises on the residential side, "when we get them in correctly, we're finding the values really don't change that much," he said. "We have to hope people understand if we find something wrong and fix it."

Sales of similar homes is what underlies all valuations set by the County Assessor's Office.

The state requires county valuations to fall between 90 percent and 105 percent of the previous "sales year," which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. "We shoot for 100 percent," Carlson said.

That means home values in Detroit Lakes will be going up about 15 percent, since they are currently valued at "about 85 percent of what they are actually selling for," Carlson said.

That's based on the sale of 213 homes in Detroit Lakes. Those "good sales" exclude unusual sales like foreclosures or bargain sales to relatives, that would skew the numbers, Carlson said.

Lake homes are valued at 82 percent, so a boost is in the future for them as well.

Carlson asked people to be patient while the new system is tweaked.

"You cut over to the new system and now there's going to be some refining to do, that's just the way it is," he said. "Within a couple of years we can be confident the values will be very close (to sales)."