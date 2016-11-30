Detroit Mountain to open Dec. 10

In an email message sent out to subscribers this morning, a DMRA spokesperson stated, "From the very beginning of the 'Bring Back the Mountain' movement the focus has been to create the very best guest experience. A great deal of patience was exercised over the five years it took to get us to opening day 2014 and we need to continue our patience as we wait for Mother Nature to deliver in 2016.

"We have the ability to open the Z Lift with two narrow bands of snow on Bad Medicine and Mr. O but this does not allow for all levels of skiers and boarders nor, does it provide the best experience for those with the skill to navigate those runs. For this reason we are delaying our opening until Saturday, Dec. 10... The upcoming forecast looks ideal and to take full advantage we have purchased 5 additional snow making guns, on top of the 5 purchased earlier this fall, and they are due to be delivered by the end of this week."

The Dec. 10 opening will include both the Z and Q lifts, the Potential Park learning area, the new Scheels Railyard with high-speed rope tow, and the relocated, expanded Landslide Tubing Park and Concession House. All of these areas of the Mountain will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day, and the full schedule for upcoming weeks will be posted on the website, www.detroitmountain.com, where season passes may also be purchased for skiing, snowboarding and tubing. The Mountain Lodge at DMRA will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to purchase passes in person.