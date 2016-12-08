Crime & Accidents

At 9:03 p.m. a vehicle's tires were slashed on the 400 block of East State Street in Detroit Lakes.

Thursday, Nov. 24

At 7:27 a.m. an ATM machine was stolen from Cormorant Inn & Suites. The incident is still under investigation.

At 8:05 a.m. a 2005 Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen.

Friday, Nov. 25

At 12:53 p.m. the Audubon Fire Department responded to a car that caught fire on the 21000 block of Highway 6.

At 8:06 p.m. the White Earth Fire Department responded to a van that caught fire on Highway 34, near the Strawberry Lake Store.

Sunday, Nov. 27

At 1:18 a.m. a caller reported smoke coming out of an apartment and filling the hallway of the Mountain View Apartments on the 200 block of Barbara Avenue. The caller knocking on the door of the apartment where the smoke was coming from, but no one answered.

At 2:40 p.m. the Wolf Lake Fire Department responded to a shed fire on the 21000 block of Highway 47 in Wolf Lake.

At 6:31 p.m. a truck was reported stolen from the 1000 block of First Street in Lake Park.

At 7:19 p.m. a caller reported someone had attempted to burglarize the coin machines in a laundromat on the 500 block of First Avenue in Audubon.

Monday, Nov. 28

At 3:44 p.m. a caller reported a theft on the 1600 block of Highway 10.

At 3:57 p.m. a caller reported a break in on the 200 block of Eleventh Avenue.

At 10:30 p.m. a caller reported a burglary on the 800 block of East Central Avenue, where the caller's sister's boyfriend entered the an apartment building through the window and threatened the caller.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

At 8:35 a.m. a caller reported finding a snowblower that didn't belong to them in their backyard on the 200 block of Central Street.

At 10:08 a.m. a snowblower was reported stolen from the 200 block of Lake Avenue.

At 2:29 p.m. a caller reported 30 hay bales has been stolen from a residence on County Road 1.

At 6:51 p.m. a vehicle backed into a man, who had bent over to tie his shoe. The man was knocked over, sustaining possible injuries including a scraped nose and hands.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

At 4:14 p.m. a caller reported damage had been done to a trailer house on the 25000 block of Hillcrest Road in Detroit Lakes, where windows were broken and four or five electrical breakers were taken a month ago.

Thursday, Dec. 1

At 7:45 a.m. a white Escalade was broken into and and items were stolen from it while the vehicle was parked on the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:09 a.m. a caller reported a portable air tank had been stolen from a residence on the 34000 block of Highway 7 two months ago.

Saturday, Dec. 3

At 10:36 a.m. a caller reported the Ponsford post office had been burglarized; one of its windows had been broken with a metal bar.

Monday, Dec. 5

At 7:48 a.m. the Ogema Fire Department was called to assist agencies at a Cenex fire in Flom.

At 10:17 a.m. the old Pine Point school was reportedly broken into.

At 2:18 p.m. two gas cans were reported stolen from the 800 block of Willow Street.

At 8:15 p.m. a caller reported their neighbor's house had been broken into on the 600 block of Canfield Street in Lake Park.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

At 7:15 a.m. boots and DVDs were reported stolen from a residence on the 36000 block of Highway 34.