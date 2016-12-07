"I literally bought a printer just to print off coupons," Risser said.

But a few years ago, Risser stumbled upon a new way to save: smartphones. And she's been stacking up the deals ever since using apps like shopkick and ibotta.

Shopkick works by adding up "kicks" or points, which then convert into savings in the form of gift cards. The way shoppers accrue kicks is sort of like a scavenger hunt: they get "kicks" for entering stores, for finding and scanning certain items, then for verifying the purchase of certain items by scanning their receipt.

With ibotta, shoppers simply browse categories like grocery stores, pharmacies, clothing stores, etc. Then they are able to "unlock" rebates for items by watching short advertisements or answering survey questions. After the shopper scans their receipt, those rebates are also presented in the form of in-app gift cards for select businesses like Olive Garden, Target, Kmart, Gap, etc.

"Altogether I've earned almost $300 (in rebates)," Risser said, adding that she has been using the ibotta app since 2014, simply checking for rebates during her everyday shopping ventures.

Shoppers can even earn more on these apps by linking them to Facebook accounts. In fact, ibotta has a special "teamwork" option where friends can earn extra rebate dollars by linking their apps to combine their purchases.

Currently, stores in the area that are participating in these apps are Walmart, Kmart, CVS, JCPenny and the Dollar Tree, but other stores have the option to partner with these apps, if they know they're out there.

Risser said Vanity used to be on the shopkick app, but she hasn't seen the Detroit Lakes store as an option for a while.

While the mobile shopping options seem to be slowly to developing in the Detroit Lakes area, the trend is on the rise in other locations.

"Now it's grown to where you can buy stuff online with it, too," Risser said, referring to the shopkick app, which used to only add up points for shoppers. Now store-goers can purchase big-money items like electronic items and kitchen appliances, if they earn enough "kicks."

"But they're like ridiculous," Risser said, referring to the fact that a flat-screen television "costs" 107,500 "kicks."

As for the exchange rate, a $25 gift card is equal to 6,250 "kicks."

Walking into a store gets the first 25 "kicks," then the scavenger-hunt-like activity of scanning kick items earns more.

"I went out (shopping) on Black Friday," Risser said. "I didn't buy anything, but I got 200 kicks just for walking into stores."

One trip to Walmart could earn someone 600 plus kicks, depending on the shopper's scans and purchases.

"I can scan this nail polish," Risser said, referring to a "kick" item on the app, "but if I buy it, they'll give me more kicks back."

Shoppers can also make their grocery list on the app, finding related "kick" items to optimize rebates before their trip to the store.

When Risser isn't feeling like going out to the stores, she uses the ebates app, linked to her laptop, to earn rebates on online purchases.

From ebates "you get a percentage back. They literally send you a (personal) check with your name on it," Risser said.

While she does have all of these saving options, she still uses her coupons. She says the apps just add to the savings.

"I get free (Sephora) makeup out of the deal," Risser said, flashing perfectly winged eyeliner.