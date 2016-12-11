"As a community, we are responsible to ensure all young children have opportunities and experiences that equip children with a strong foundation and skills needed to be healthy, thriving students and citizens," said Fran Rethwisch, the coordinator of the Detroit Lakes Early Childhood Family Education and School Readiness.

There were a number of different "stations" aimed at helping to develop different skills.

"We're incorporating science and literacy, sensory and math concepts--and creative arts," Rethwisch said, adding that the hope was to make the event both fun and educational with activities like candy cane golf, decorating sugar cookies or pinecones, and making Christmas tree ornaments. They even brought snow inside the gym for kids to play with.

But, of course, Santa stole the show.

Simon, a four-year old, said he was excited to play, but quickly added, "I am excited to see Santa! I just love school!"

As other children arrived, they wrote letters to Santa, waiting for his arrival.

One little girl, Telyn, 2, said she was eager to ask Santa for "a dollhouse," and another little girl wanted "a toy kitty."

Of course, when Santa (played by Richard Olsen, a bus driver with Head Start) finally did come down the chimney (sneaking in the back door of the gym), the children lined up quickly, eager to sit on his lap for family photos. Olsen, who moonlights as Elvis at other events, played the part well, showing off his (real) big, white heard.

But it wasn't just Santa bringing the whole event together.

"We try to partner as much as we can with the community," said Rethwisch, adding that they partner with Head Start, as well as other child care and community entities.

One group that partnered for the group was the Girl Scouts of America.

"We are here to basically help out," sais Questis Weidenbach, one of the Girl Scouts. She and Kassie Albrecht, another Girl Scout, dressed up as Santa's elves to help out.

Now, with Santa's letters stamped and sent out, the Lincoln Education Center teachers have other events to look forward to like the Kindergarten Readiness Parties, which will be held once a month starting in January.

People can also go online to dlschools.net to watch for events like the Powwow, planned for March 29.

School Readiness and Early Childhood Family Education classes are ongoing, and parents can call 218-847-4418 for more information.