According to Dick Hecock, a consultant with the Pelican River Watershed District, Detroit Lake's 2016 ice-in date was Dec. 10, about 21 days later than the Nov. 19 average, based upon 106 years of records.

In this period, the 2016 ice-in date is the lake's fourth latest, beaten only by Dec. 13 in both 1939 and 2004, and Dec. 16 in 1999.

"The news is the long open water season," Hecock said. "That's really the unusual thing that happened this year—it's a combination of an early ice-out and late ice-in."

It is worth noting, he added, that in recent years the average has tended towards later ice-in dates. Of the 13 December freeze-ups since 1910, seven have occurred in the last 20 years.

Hecock said an important all-time record was set this year - Detroit Lake was ice-free for 256 days, a month longer than average.

This year's season beat out the old record of 247 days for both 1999 and 2012 by nine days, and it surpassed the shortest ice-free season (in a brutal 1950) by two and one-half months.

The obvious reason for this year's length is that spring came early to the area, with ice-off on March 29, the fourth earliest in 124 years of Detroit ice-off records.

Based upon the 106 years of data, Hecock said there is a weak trend towards longer ice-free seasons. Of the six years during which the open-water season has lasted almost eight months, only one happened more than 20 years ago.

On the other hand, four recent years have been less than seven months.

What constitutes ice-on? Hecock said it is hard to know what standards were used in the "old days." Since 1993, the following rule has been used to determine Detroit Lake's freeze-up date: When the entire lake is skimmed over by ice (regardless of thickness) and remains frozen for the rest of the winter.

In this observation, minor areas that may open up because of warm conditions or winds are ignored. This is more or less the standard that is used by observers in other parts of the country, though the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency asks its volunteer observers to also report temporary freeze-ups and thaws.

The lake level is up. Hecock notes that at freeze-up this year, Detroit's water level was higher than any of the last six years. "High water levels at ice-in often lead to high spring levels, even records," he said.

The last time water was this high in November was in 2010, and 2011 followed with a near-record and very long duration of high water. A similar pattern was observed for three years running in the late 1990s, and from 2004-2011. These were also periods of generally high precipitation, Hecock said.

"Some forecast models are predicting above-average precipitation this winter; should they be right, we can expect high water levels next spring," he said.

Another consequence of fall and winter high water levels is the likelihood of ice-damage to shorelines and near-shore structures.

"It presents potential problems from ice damage in winter and high water in the spring," Hecock said.