"I thought it would be an awesome class project, if I could incorporate class standards," Alton said.

So he started planning, gathering supply donations, and readying his fourth graders.

They painted, fused pallets together and created a number of boards, with the help of parents and Alton's grandfather, which Mikail Ramsey, one fourth grader, said was the most fun because they got to have root beer floats and play games in the gym that day.

After much painting and much root beer, the class had creations that were auction-worthy: one welcome sign, another board with a scarecrow on one side and a snowman on the other, one with an American flag, another with an outline of the state of Minnesota.

That's where the idea became even bigger.

"We ended up selling them on silent auction," Alton said, adding that they ended up raising $350 at the auction--and they didn't really know what to do with it.

"The money became seed money to keep going," Alton said.

Suddenly, what had started as a class project bloomed into a "Caring Project."

Alton applied for a $250 grant through Thrivent Financial-Lutherans, a local insurance agency, which also donated t-shirts to the class with the slogan "Live Generously" on them--a slogan that sort of then became the slogan for the fourth graders' Caring Project.

The students decided they wanted to "live generously" and use the money to buy and donate gifts to newborns and youth urgent care patients, which meant shopping.

"Me and some of my classmates went to Walmart," said Aleece Kulik, one Rossman fourth grader.

Kulik and her classmates said they were thinking they needed gifts for "bigger kids," but then they learned "there's, like, 50 (babies) in December that are born (at Essentia)."

They needed toys for newborns--but they didn't forget about the possibility of older siblings.

"If the babies have (older) siblings, we got toys for them, too," said another fourth grader.

Then they went to work wrapping the presents and learning how to make personalized cards with inspirational quotes like, "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take--Wayne Gretzkey."

"We had a lot of fun wrapping," said another fourth grader.

Friday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. the class walked over to deliver their gifts and cards to the fourth floor of Essentia.

"I asked them to hand it to people," Alton said, adding that he encouraged the students to offer the cards to anyone they see--doctors, nurses, patients--"if they feel it's the right thing to do."

It's the first year Alton's class has taken on a project like this, but the whole thing went really well, and all of the students were on board from the beginning.

"It's been completely student-led...It takes the right group of kids to be able to do a project like this," he said. "They see meaning behind it. They've been super excited."

All sentiments that were also voiced by his students.

"It's really fun!" said fourth grader, Sydney Miller.