'Change in 24' raises funds for patients battling cancer

Patient volumes at RMCC continue to increase, and more than half of the patients treated at RMCC travel from outside Fargo/Moorhead, often traveling hours to receive care.

"For patients receiving treatment for cancer, traveling can be a financial burden," said Kathy Hanish, executive director of Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center. "In fact, we know that 89 percent of patients undergoing cancer treatments say travel costs are a barrier to care. Treatments vary, so individuals may need treatments for a few weeks, or in some cases for their rest of their lives, depending on the cancer."

"We see patients from across North Dakota and Minnesota seeking cancer care at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center, and we are always looking for ways to help our patients ease the financial burden of travel expenses," said Sanford Foundation's Colleen Hardy. "This is one way for our community and surrounding region to support those in such a difficult time. Every dollar makes an impact."

To donate, please visit crowdrise.com/ChangeIn24.