Detroit Lakes EDA gets nearly $800,000 gift, doubling its resources

The gift roughly doubles the city's economic development dollars available for loans and other development tools, said City Administrator Kelcey Klemm.

The Becker Lakes IDC, a private non-profit corporation, was established in 1954 to promote industrial development in Detroit Lakes.

Over the years, the corporation has been responsible for encouraging economic development in the area, and it developed the first industrial park in Detroit Lakes in 1971.

"That was back in the days prior to development authorities (operated by local government)," Remmen said.

The DL Development Authority was established by the city in 1985 to carry out economic and industrial development and redevelopment.

Klemm, who sits on the IDC's nine-member board of directors, said the group decided its mission had become redundant and the time was right to disband and turn its development funds over to the city's EDA.

"It was a very nice gift," he said.