Math League had many accomplishments! Gigi Ni placed 4th out of 309 students in Math Competition, Addisyn Young placed 2nd out of 331 students, Jacob Bergstrom placed 7th out of 309, and Quinn Bakken placed 9th out of 331.

Girls Swim & Dive accomploished a TEAM GPA of 3.78! They broke multiple school records, had State participants with Emma Disse placing 4th in State Diving and Diver of the Year, Sydney Gulon 6th in 500 free. This team had many All Conference, Honorable Mention, with Jennifer Tracy, Alexis Yliniemi, Josie Retz, Ella Henderson, Sydney Gulon and Emma Disse all being State Qualifiers.

It's a pretty good problem to have: so many students excelling in so many areas of activities that you have to hold an entire event just to recognize them all. This is the case at the Detroit Lakes High School, as school officials held a pep fest on Dec. 2 to recognize achievements ranging from arts to sports to academics. The festival will be held three times a year to recognize students throughout different seasons; here is fall: