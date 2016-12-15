Search
    Recognizing excellence: Detroit Lakes High School hands out awards for going above and beyond

    By Paula Quam Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Girls Tennis had Grace Kinney with All Conference and Shelby Busker Honorable Mention.1 / 8
    Girls Swim & Dive accomploished a TEAM GPA of 3.78! They broke multiple school records, had State participants with Emma Disse placing 4th in State Diving and Diver of the Year, Sydney Gulon 6th in 500 free. This team had many All Conference, Honorable Mention, with Jennifer Tracy, Alexis Yliniemi, Josie Retz, Ella Henderson, Sydney Gulon and Emma Disse all being State Qualifiers.2 / 8
    Math League had many accomplishments! Gigi Ni placed 4th out of 309 students in Math Competition, Addisyn Young placed 2nd out of 331 students, Jacob Bergstrom placed 7th out of 309, and Quinn Bakken placed 9th out of 331.3 / 8
    Anna Schumacher was selected 1 of 12 students throughout the United States to recieve the Bezos Family Foundation Scholarship to attend the Aspen Ideas Festival this last summer.4 / 8
    Catherine Jaroszewski is 1 of 4 high school students from MN selected to attend the Presidential Inauguaration Ledership Summit in Washinton DC January 18-22, 2017.5 / 8
    Girls Cross Country had a team GPA of 3.98! Mackenzie Ostlie was All Conference6 / 8
    Mia Martinez qualified for the National Hispanic Recognition Program.7 / 8
    Volleyball had Abby Schramel, Josie Harrier, Naomi Larson, and Maycen Kirchner with Academic All-State, Teeya Doppler, Haidyn Gunderson, and Abby Schramel with All Conference, and Josie Harrier and Mikayla Markuson with Honorable Mention.8 / 8

    It's a pretty good problem to have: so many students excelling in so many areas of activities that you have to hold an entire event just to recognize them all. This is the case at the Detroit Lakes High School, as school officials held a pep fest on Dec. 2 to recognize achievements ranging from arts to sports to academics. The festival will be held three times a year to recognize students throughout different seasons; here is fall:

