DL residents concerned about West Lake Drive improvements

The project is in its preliminary stages, with construction scheduled for 2020, but some residents were upset that the city had not kept them informed of progress made since an initial public meeting four years ago.

"On July 24, 2012, a public meeting on the project was held — no additional information has been provided to West Lake Drive residents since then," even though they were told they would be kept informed, said Barb Halbakken Fischburg, president of the Lake Resorters Association.

"We want authentic public engagement in this project, as opposed to synthetic engagement," she added. "Citizens and community leaders want to be involved in this process."

"We're nowhere near completing this project or finalizing the plans," said Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk.

The project was only on the agenda Tuesday because the city is bumping up against a January deadline to apply for a $383,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to help pay for the project.

A similar grant application was rejected last year.

"We're simply putting in for this grant because it's a four to five year process to get this grant," Brenk said. A public meeting on the West Lake Drive will be held later this winter, he added.

Julie Herman, who lives on the 900 block of West Lake Drive, said she presented a petition with over 100 signatures against the project three years ago.

She got involved in the city planning process, "but not once in three years have I been asked to be involved in that project," she said.

"We are in very preliminary design," said Alderman Ron Zeman. "We haven't done anything on it yet. I don't know who is stoking the fire on this, but this is very preliminary."

Alderman Jamie Marks Erickson added that "there was no intentional plan not to keep you informed." But sometimes the city could do a better job of getting information out to the public, and even to council members, she said.

The West Lake Drive renovation is a joint county-city project, like Washington Avenue.

"The county has it in their 2020 road plan to redo West Lake Drive," Brenk said. "We can have input, or they will simply mill and overlay."

The council voted unanimously to apply for the MnDOT grant.

The city will also be talking to the county about other joint projects, including West Lake Drive (from Legion Road to County Road 6 and the beach area) and south Washington Avenue.

The council also approved a preliminary engineering study for Long Pine Estates street, a 21-lot development to be built in three stages on the east side of Long Lake.

And the council agreed to plant deciduous trees, instead of a fence or hedge, as a screen on the east side of Rossman School.

The council also approved a utility extension project on Highway 59 North to serve the new county jail site.

Becker County will contribute $500,000 to help pay for the sewer and water extension, and the county will have responsibility for improving Hillcrest and Stony roads, which border the site, along with Highway 59.

There will also be a deferred assessment on a wide range of property owners in that area—both inside and outside of city limits—to help pay for a new city lift station that will go in as part of the utility extension project.

The council also accepted the preliminary engineering report for a street extension project that would extend Pelican Lane past the women's crisis shelter to Eighth Street in the industrial park.

And the council agreed to waive the Kent Freeman Arena rent fee for a veterans "stand down" event set for April 27.

Aldermen thanked longtime Becker County Food Pantry Director Jack Behrens for all his hard work. He is stepping down soon and will be replaced by Brad Carlson.

Behrens and his wife plan to do some traveling, said Zeman. "If you see Jack, thank him for 20 great years of helping with the Food Pantry," Zeman said.

The council also approved annual $50,000 payments from the city's Food & Beverage Tax Fund to repay the general fund for a loan related to the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area.

And it approved the transfer of $97,374 from the food and beverage tax to the Capital Projects Fund for the cost of a multi-use trail constructed as part of a local highway project.

It also agreed to transfer $154,300 from the Food & Beverage Tax Fund to the Debt Services Fund to help pay for the Washington Avenue parking project, completed as part of the downtown renovation work.

The city is also looking at a local option sales tax to help pay for large ticket expenditures in the future. It has only been discussed at the committee level at this point.

The council approved a 2017 property tax levy of $4.8 million, up $272,000, or 6 percent from the 2016 levy.

That levy hike will help pay for a new police officer position ($65,000 for salary and benefits), $100,000 for future equipment and infrastructure projects—which includes $45,000 for a new public works facility and $10,000 towards future library improvements.

Another $115,000 will go to make city bond payments.

The 2017 budget will be about $18 million, up from this year's $14 million budget, mostly due to a major airport project. Federal and state funds will pay up to 95 percent of the airport project.

City Finance Officer Pam Slifka received an award from a statewide organization, for the fifth year in a row, for excellence in the city's financial reporting.