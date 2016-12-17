"Peter (Mead) is a good leader," said Supervisor Gene Pavelko. "I've only been on the board for two years, but I'm very impressed with his performance. "He's done a good job, along with his staff—we have a great staff over there."

In his nomination letter, Rodger Hemphill, Detroit Lakes area hydrologist, notes that "Becker SWCD is an important player in managing water and protecting resources on a watershed scale through partnerships and programs at the local, state and regional level. They are a cooperative and effective partner in water conservation, water quality and restoration projects and very active in educational outreach."

Hemphill describes Becker SWCD's partnerships with DNR and others as extensive.

The SWCD is a member and actively involved in the Flood Damage Reduction teams in the Buffalo Red River and Wild Rice Watershed Districts, providing valuable input focused on the natural resource enhancement aspects of projects.

They have active roles in four Watershed Restoration and Protection strategies in their work area and the Straight River Groundwater Management Area Plan, from which they created a new program to provide cost sharing and technical assistance for agricultural producers in the Straight River GWMA, including Irrigation Water Management, Irrigation Scheduling, Precision Agriculture, Nutrient Management and Cover Crops.

The district has also embraced its responsibilities for aquatic invasive species, Pavelko said. "As far as soil and water conservation, there are just numerous projects done throughout the year that are impressive."