Eagerly awaiting the gift she bought for her niece, Ramsey tracked the package via email, ticking off the days until it's arrival, but when the FedEx tracking read "delivered," Ramsey didn't have the package. A fate worse than the season's below-zero weather, Ramsey suspected the gift had fallen victim to a fairly common crime this time of year: stolen Grinch-style right from the doorstep.

"I felt so violated," Ramsey recalls. "I thought, 'Geez, who would do that?'"

So she filed a complaint with the local police department, thinking she would have to reorder the gift or find something local last-minute.

Unbeknownst to her, Santa and his helpers (the FedEx drivers), were working overtime, going out of their way to fix the problem, because a few days later Ramsey found a big box, containing the gift she had ordered, on her doorstep.

After piecing the story together, Ramsey realized the gift hadn't been stolen—but delivered to the wrong address. She wasn't sure if it was her own fault or if the company she ordered from had messed up. Either way, it ended up on someone else's doorstep, and then a series of events, which would rival any feel-good Hallmark Christmas movie unfolded: the incorrect receivers of the package turned it back into the FedEx drivers, who, rather than simply returning it to the company, took the time to look up Ramsey's correct address and deliver it there.

That one small error transcribing a house number could have kept the gift out from under Ramsey's Christmas tree until well past Dec. 25 but, since FedEx took the time to fix it, the gift was wrapped and under the evergreen in a matter of five days—well before Jolly Old Saint Nick was expected down the chimney.

Ramsey hasn't been able to confirm whether it was the FedEx drivers who went out of their way—they're quite busy this time of year, clearly preferring to keep Santa's one-night delivery service secret—but Ramsey says all evidence points to their intervention: the gift had been repackaged by FedEx and sent to her home address, rather than her work address, the location where she originally designated the package to arrive.

"They wouldn't have had that address," Ramsey said but added that she's awfully grateful. "They're busy, and they didn't need to do that."

Jeff Salzwedel, the owner of Goin' Postal, can confirm this time of year is crazy for delivery drivers and package processors (like himself).

Salzwedel says business just started picking up last week, and it won't slow down until the day of Christmas Eve. "But nothing is like Christmas," he said.

While it gets busy, Salzwedel still does all the work himself, processing 30 to 60 packages a day during the winter season. He says he extends his hours this time of year to keep up.

As the go-between for citizens and delivery drivers, Salzwedel says in a situation like Ramsey's, when a package is delivered to the wrong house, it would first have to go all the way back to the FedEx hub in Fargo, then back to the company—but the hub must have intervened to have the package on Ramsey's front step five days later.

Other delivery services, like the post office and UPS, have to hire seasonal workers to keep up with the influx of mail and deliveries this time of year. But Ramsey is happy she got her package. She's grateful for the honesty of the people who got her package by mistake, and she's happy for the hard-working FedEx workers—and Ramsey thinks her niece will be pretty happy for them too: "She is going to love the gift!," Ramsey said.