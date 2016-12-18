WE Fest 2017's third headliner is... Lady Antebellum

Also joining the all-star lineup on Aug. 3-5, 2017 at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch will be Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Randy Houser, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and Brett Young.

"Lady Antebellum has never played WE Fest," said Dhruv Prasad, executive vice president of Townsquare Live Events, noting that Eldredge, Ballerini and Young would also be making their debuts at the Soo Pass in 2017. "Alan Jackson last played WE Fest in 2007, and Darius Rucker in 2013," he added. "Randy Houser was there in 2014."

Though there will be a few more acts added in the new year, Prasad said, "this is the bulk of the lineup."

Other plans for the music festival's 35th anniversary will also be announced soon, he added.

"One thing we are doing is we're rebuilding our VIP section," Prasad said, adding that details about the upgrades would be released via social media.. Tickets for WE Fest 2017 start at $140 for a three-day general admission pass, with reserve tickets starting at $155, and VIP packages starting at $750. More information on VIP package details, along with camping options and pricing, is available online at wefest.com or by phone at 800-493-3378.