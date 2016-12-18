The national Izaak Walton League reported last year how little we actually know about the quality of waters in the U. S. Its report on the state of Minnesota earned a "B" in testing and communicating results to the public. Frequency of sampling was also a "B." Water quality standards for Minnesota thus dropped to a "C+."

Addressing the issue of lack of sufficient data with resultant uncomfortable lack of knowledge will be the issue at the local Ikes Prairie Woods Chapter December 19, 7:15 p.m. at the main meeting room in the DL Public Library.

Becker County is "host" to the headwaters of Otter Tail, Shell, Buffalo, Crow Wing, Mississippi and Redeye Rivers--one reason for our citizens to be especially attentive to health of our waters.

Guest speaker will be Biologist Dave Dollinger, with the Pollution Control Agency, who will report biological monitoring summer 2016 of the Ottertail River Watershed and previous season monitoring of the Wild Rice and Buffalo River Watersheds.

In addition, Lowell Deede reports monitoring of water clarity at 23 different times on 15 rivers in Becker County as he achieved his goal of walking every public road in the county. He intends to continue doing this for 8 years enabling the PCA to use his data.

Finally, Karl Koenig from Becker County Soil and Water will talk about how citizen data can add to local water plans and their funding.