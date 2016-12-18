She says her teaching is all about "taking ownership" of learning—and she's ready to take it a step further, fully implementing a "flexible seating" initiative.

"With flexible seating, it's just other (seating) options besides desks or a table and chair," Qualley said. "It's something I've been toying with for a few years."

Over the last couple of years, Qualley has been slowly working on introducing the kids to flexible seating, incorporating pillows (which Qualley's god mother donated and her grandmother recovered) to sit on during reading time, then bringing in small benches her grandfather built and placing rotating chairs, like a "zenergy ball" that's "good for your core," throughout the room.

She's also got a reward system that allows the kids to pick their own seat—and kids love it.

"A lot of the kids will take my chair and replace it with their chair," Qualley said. "Rightfully so—who would choose their desk chair over one of these," she pointed to her desk chair, adding that she would love to get a few more like it in her room for students.

Qualley has also always allowed the kids to move around the room and find a comfortable spot during the times when they are able to read to themselves or each other, but right now, because of the way the room is set up, with all the desks, "there are times when we just plain have to be in our desks," she said.

But she said she's ready to take that leap and completely get rid of the desks to offer all flexible seating. While she would love to get rid of all of her desks—including her own—she said she will still keep a few for the students who prefer to sit in a desk.

"Even when we do reading time...some kids just prefer to be in a desk," Qualley said.

She's done her research, and she says she's read several studies that say offering flexible seating improves student learning.

"Teachers can't sit in a desk all day, so why do we make kids do it?" Qualley asked. "(Flexible seating) gives kids the opportunity to find out how they learn best, which is what it's all about."

Qualley says she has noticed a lot of movement throughout the room while she teaches, and she feels flexible seating will help encourage that.

"I have one kid who loves to stand and do his work—and that's completely find with me," she said. "We're all still getting to the same end result."

In addition to making the kids more comfortable, Qualley says it teaches them an important life skill.

"They learn to self-regulate and they take ownership (of their learning)...It's all about choice. So, in school, there's a lot of things that are not choice, but this is something that can be," she said.

While getting rid of the desks may seem like havok, Qualley says the teacher is still in charge.

"It's all about how it's presented and managed," she added.

Qualley says converting to flexible seating "definitely isn't new"—many of the teachers at Roosevelt have implemented it at least partially, and one first grade teacher has always had flexible seating since becoming a teacher there—it will still be a challenge.

"My goal is to fully implement after winter break, but without the materials, it's not possible," she said.

Qualley needs to find enough donations to replace the desks, and then she needs to find space to store the desks.

"There's absolutely no storage in our school," Qualley said, but she said she would definitely find a way to problem-solve that space issue. "The kids are worth it."

The other issue is that converting to flexible seating "is an expensive, daunting task." Qualley can't afford to buy all cool, new seats for her students—while she would like to—so she's looking for donations.

"If people have old—like in good shape—(items), like a yoga ball or whatever...if they have extra stuff laying around, extra stools, tables that are adjustable," Qualley said she would gladly use them in her classroom.

Anyone who wants to donate to Qualleywood could just drop off their seats in the Roosevelt Elementary school office.