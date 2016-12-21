According to court records, on Nov. 24 deputies were called to the Cormorant Inn to investigate an overnight theft of an ATM containing over $8,000.

The glass door of the building was shattered and tire tracks led up to the doorway.

That same night, a 2005 Chevy Tahoe SUV was reported stolen in Lake Park and was recovered in Frazee. A cash box next to it appeared to be from the stolen ATM, which was found by following tracks into a field nearby.

Officers located a vehicle that had been seen earlier in the area near where the Tahoe was recovered. Shoe prints at the scene allegedly matched shoes worn by the two suspects.

An eyewitness also allegedly put the two men in Frazee near the area where the Tahoe was found.

On Nov. 30, District Judge William Cashman issued arrest warrants for Anderson and Eckers.