UPDATE: Waubun man suffers gun shot wound to the face

Original story:

Around 6:30 a.m. this morning, the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a Callaway, Minnesota, residence. When officers arrived, it was apparent that William J. Keezer, 38, of Waubun, had suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Keezer was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's/Essentia Hospital in Detroit Lakes and later transferred to Fargo, with non-life threatening injuries.

Keezer was at the scene and in possession of a firearm when the incident occurred, and formal charges are pending on him.

Law enforcement believes this is an isolated case, and there is no threat to the public related to this incident.

The White Earth Tribal Police Department, Callaway Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Becker County Sheriff's Department with the continued investigation of the incident.