The grant, which was funded through the state's Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment, will be used to implement a variety of conservation practices which will result in a 44 percent reduction of sediment washing into the Buffalo River.

According to Becker SWCD Administrator Peter Mead, the Becker County project ranked No. 2 among the 31 projects that were funded by the BWSR statewide at its December meeting.

"We had 92.5 points out of a possible 100," Mead said, noting that the rankings were based on seven different criteria, with the most weight given to how well the project targeted specific, critical sources of pollution, and measurable outcomes (i.e., how much of a reduction in pollution would occur as a direct result of the project).

According to Mead, the landowners involved will work with SWCD staff to implement a combination of structural and biological Best Management Practices that offer the potential to exceed established sediment reduction goals for the Upper Buffalo River watershed.

Targeted practices include two grade stabilization structures, 26 water and sediment control basins, three grassed waterways and roughly 25 acres of filter strips and/or critical area plantings that, altogether, will yield an estimated 44 percent reduction of sediment loading, surpassing the watershed goal of 41 percent. Now that the grant funding has been secured, the next step will involve working with landowners where the biggest sediment problems have been identified, "to find a solution that fits their operations and achieves our water quality goals," Mead said.

"Most of the projects funded by this grant will go in during early 2018, before spring planting," Mead said.

Over $13.4 million in grants were awarded at the Dec. 14 meeting, according to a press release from BWSR. In total, 171 applications totaling over 34.4 million were received.

To see detailed project information and maps showing how the Legacy funds are affecting the land and waters important to you, please visit www.bwsr.state.mn.us.