The rules were tough: the houses had to be 100 percent edible and based on some sort of literary dwelling--but the builders rose to the task.

Winning in different categories like "Overall Appearance" and "Most Delicious Looking," five groups took home prizes donated by Becker Pet and Garden/The Candy Shop, Perkins, Massages by Heather, Dairy Queen, DLHS Laker Shop, Central Market, and local community members who judged the contest.

"We had a great turnout and all entries were spectacular. Everyone worked so hard and we look forward to seeing next year's creations!" said Sandy Berg, a media center assistant at the high school.