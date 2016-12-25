Search
    'Not the gumdrop buttons!': DLHS students, teachers have 'Literary Gingerbread House Competition'

    By Kaysey Price Today at 9:00 a.m.
    The "Finding Nemo" gingerbread house won the "Most Delicious Looking" category. Submitted Photo1 / 5
    The Whoville gingerbread house, built by a group of DLHS teachers, took the prize for overall appearance, as well as the grand prize. Kaysey Price/Tribune2 / 5
    "Christmas in Oz" was the literary gingerbread house that won the creativity and originality category. Submitted Photo3 / 5
    Snoopy won the category for "Most Festive" gingerbread house. Submitted Photo4 / 5
    "Little Lopsided House on the Prairie" won the category for "Difficulty, Best Technique and Skill." Kaysey Price/Tribune5 / 5

    Just before winter break, the Detroit Lakes High School decided to put on a "Literary Gingerbread House Competition," inviting students and staff alike to try their hand in the cookie building contest.

    The rules were tough: the houses had to be 100 percent edible and based on some sort of literary dwelling--but the builders rose to the task.

    Winning in different categories like "Overall Appearance" and "Most Delicious Looking," five groups took home prizes donated by Becker Pet and Garden/The Candy Shop, Perkins, Massages by Heather, Dairy Queen, DLHS Laker Shop, Central Market, and local community members who judged the contest.

    "We had a great turnout and all entries were spectacular. Everyone worked so hard and we look forward to seeing next year's creations!" said Sandy Berg, a media center assistant at the high school.

