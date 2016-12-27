Adams recently went back to school to become a midwife after a little coaxing from Crow. (The two women know each other quite well--Crow even delivered Adam's children.)

"I had been an OB (Obstetrics) for 15 years and left a couple times--and always found my way back," Adams remembered. "Marna had said, 'Once you get OB in your blood, you can't get rid of it."

Crow was privy to the profession--and the way it gets "in your blood." Working as a labor and delivery nurse for several years, she decided to go to midwifery school in 1995.

"I did everything (as nurse). It got to the point where you take care of these patients for so long, and you're like, 'I can do this,'" Crow said.

So she took the leap, and Dr. Groth, an OB/GYN doctor who worked at Essentia before she passed away, encouraged her as well.

"She (Dr. Groth) wrote a letter to Fargo, and they created the (Certified Nurse Midwife position) in Detroit Lakes," Crow said.

And Crow started at Essentia as the first Certified Nurse Midwife the hospital had ever seen.

If a midwife in a hospital sounds contrary to what people may imagine a midwife to be: in the parent's home, perhaps overseeing a water birth happening in a kid-sized pool in the middle of a living room--it's not.

"A long time ago, that's what midwives did," Adams said.

Crow added that many of midwives she went to school with had carried out their practice, assisting Amish families with home births, but that's not really the case anymore.

"Now, with technology, it's safer to be in the hospital," Adams said.

Also, since the midwives are technically employed by the hospital, the hospital pays their malpractice, so they prefer to work there where physicians are on staff to help, which gets to the way midwives still differ from physicians.

"The physicians are trained to deal with the problems," Crow said. "We're very fortunate that these physicians are midwifery friendly."

"They're always there to throw ideas at," Adams added.

So if anything abnormal happens from conception to birth, midwives will refer the patient to a physician, otherwise, midwives are trained to deliver babies the "normal" way or for women who are "low-risk."

"What (patients) want (when they request a midwife) is someone who is less invasive and will allow the birthing process to occur naturally--without Pitocin and stimulants," said Crow.

It's about establishing a doctor-patient relationship and going a more "natural" route.

"I'm sure there are exceptions to every rule," Crow said, "but people are sometimes afraid to tell physicians stuff."

With Crow--and now Adams--they try to make that not the case.

"Just getting to know the patient...we can see women from puberty to menopause," Adams said. "I think it's just rewarding to see them through that whole process."

And Adams will be picking up where Crow leaves off as the second certified nurse-midwife at Essentia.

Although, Crow isn't quite ready to hang it up.

"I'm going to try to hang in there for 20 (years)," she said.

Until then, she's sure glad to have Adams around.

"Now that Hope is here, I don't have to be on call all the time," Crow said, remembering how hectic the job was when she first started and they "didn't even have cell phones."

"You were stuck inside," she said. "We had beepers, but you couldn't go outside...you always had to be by a phone."

That's not the only aspect of midwifery that's changed over the years. Even the exam is different--with more immediate results.

"When I took them, they were paper and pencil, and I had to go to Denver," Crow said.

She waited six weeks for her results, whereas Adams didn't have to go so far and received news that she passed that day.

"I was able to start working (before receiving her results)," Crow remembers. "I still remember the day I got the phone call. I went running down the hall like, 'I passed!'"

An excitement both women feel strongly--it's just in their blood.