Crime & Accidents

At 1 p.m. a caller reported a vehicle, which was parked in a garage on the 200 block of Summit Avenue, had been rummaged through; the glove box was left open and the back seat had been pulled out.

At 1:27 p.m. a caller reported a semi had damaged a tree and driveway on the 12000 block of Abby Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes.

At 2:27 p.m. ring was reported found at Walmart and turned in, and the reporting party stated they would like to have the jewelry if no one claimed it.

At 10:26 p.m. a green backpack was reported stolen from the Washington Square Mall.

Saturday, Dec. 17

At 10:58 a.m. a white, enclosed trailer full of outdoor patio furniture was taken from the 23000 block of Highway 22.

At 3:52 p.m. a caller reported a damaged mailbox on the 18000 block of 324th Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

Sunday, Dec. 18

At 3:39 p.m. an ATV went through the ice on Fox Lake near the 14000 block of West Lake Sadie Drive in Detroit Lakes.

At 7:04 p.m. a wheelchair was reported stolen from the Central Market parking lot.

At 8:59 p.m. a woman reported her watch had been stolen while she was shopping at Walmart.

Monday, Dec. 19

At 2:08 p.m. a loader was stolen from Ideal Beach Lane in Lake Park.

At 2:28 p.m. a caller reported money and chamber bucks were taken from a purse last week while the caller was at Burger King.

At 3:29 p.m. a 1994 white GMC pickup was stolen from the 1500 block of Highway 10.

At 7:54 p.m. a caller reported car keys had been stolen from a residence's front step on the 1400 block of Corbett Road.

At 7:55 p.m. the Frazee Fire Department, assisted by the Wolf Lake Fire Department, responded to a barn fire on the 49000 block of 140th Street in Menahga. The Frazee Fire Department was on scene for about two hours; Wolf Lake Fire Department was there for about an hour and a half.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

At 9:08 a.m. Christmas lawn decorations were damaged on the 1000 block of Elm Circle in Detroit Lakes, where an angel and deer figure were broken and left in pieces.

At 9:20 a.m. a caller reported a burglary on the 900 block of Eighth Street in Detroit Lakes, where a back door was broken and entered, but it was unknown if anything was missing.

At 9:43 a.m. a caller reported a burglary on the 21000 block of County Road 117 in Detroit Lakes, where the front door was left open, and glass was broken, but nothing was missing.

At 2:07 p.m. a car part was stolen from the 10000 block of Highway 29 in Frazee.

At 2:22 p.m. sunglasses were reported stolen from Hotel Shoreham.

At 3:30 p.m. tools were taken from a trailer on the 25000 block of Brandy Lake Road in Detroit Lakes.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

At 7:30 a.m. a car was reported stolen from the 400 block of Kolb Street in Ogema.

Thursday, Dec. 22

At 1:04 a.m. a caller reported a disturbance on the 200 block of Cherry Ridge Drive, where a party with loud music was apparently happening.