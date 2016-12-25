Next year could be the charm for Sunday liquor store sales

Daudt, of Crown, Minn., said the issue has been dragging on for years and it's time for a change. "I think it's past time," Daudt said. "If a liquor store doesn't want to be open on Sunday, they don't have to."

Aaron Aslesen, owner of Lakes Corner Liquor on Highway 34 and County Road 29 (the "Four Corners" junction) said he doesn't have strong feelings about the proposal either way.

"I guess I can see a need for it in the summer," he said. "It slows down a lot in the winter months, it wouldn't benefit me much then." He said if the law changes, his store would likely be open Sundays in the summertime and remain closed on Sundays the rest of the year.

Nick Murray, a brewer at Lakeside brew pub, said he'd like to see the law change so the pub can sell its four-pint "growlers" on Sundays. When it opened its brew pub, Lakeside agreed not to sell growlers on Sundays as long as the city liquor store was closed on Sundays, he said.

Lakeside now has 15 of its own brews on tap, up from just one a year ago, Murray said. "We're cruising - it's been going very well," he said. Growler refills sell for a little over $13, about half the cost of buying the beer a pint at a time.

"I think it should happen," he said of Sunday liquor sales. "We'll have to talk to the city and make sure they're OK with it."

Republicans will take control of the Minnesota Senate in 2017, and incoming Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of Nisswa has said his longstanding opposition to Sunday liquor sales could change based on how his Senate colleagues feel on the issue.

"I've been 'no' on Sunday sales, but I want to see what the caucus thinks on that," he told the Star Tribune newspaper. "Stay tuned."

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton has said he would sign a repeal of the Sunday sales ban, should one reach his desk.

Minnesota's ban on Sunday liquor sales dates to 1935, and the state is one of 12 in the U.S. with the prohibition. A proposal to repeal the ban was last voted down in the House last spring, on a vote of 70-56.

Supporters of Sunday liquor sales have been disappointed in recent years. In 2013, the House defeated the proposal 106-21. The next year, the Senate quashed a similar measure 42-22. It got closer in 2015, with senators voting against it 35-28 and representatives 75-57.

Minnesota bars are able to sell liquor starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, but the forced closure of liquor stores and car dealerships are the last remnants of Minnesota's old "blue laws" that used to prohibit sales of almost everything on Sundays.

In the past, many liquor store owners (and car dealers) have opposed changing the law, reasoning that they would have to open on Sundays to stay competitive. They fear the same revenues would simply be spread over more days, while costs would increase by having to be open an extra day per week.