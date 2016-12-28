“It offers an exhilarating ride,” said Jeff Staley, general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area.

The 500-foot ride is backed up by another 500 feet of “run out” space prior to the tree line. The treeline could come up awfully fast at times on the old tubing hill.

“The old tubing area didn’t have enough run out,” Staley said. “We have lengthened the run out -- no matter the weather conditions, even if it’s an ice rink, you’ll never reach the end of the run out -- it looks like it goes on forever.”

At the top of the newly-cleared tubing hill is a 2,500-square-foot lodge built over the summer just for the tubing area, with ticketing, concessions, a dining area with a view of the tubing hill, and two private party rooms on either side of the dining area. Like the main lodge, it is warmed with forced-air propane heat. There is also a large fire pit outside.

“The entire tubing operation has been moved over to that area,” Staley said. “It will relieve congestion at the ticketing window in the ski lodge.” The reason for the move was to increase capacity, he added. “We needed more room -- that area just couldn’t support the number of people interested in doing it.”

Diane Geisen of Detroit Lakes was impressed with the new tubing site. She was there Tuesday with her husband, Keith, daughters Catherine and Christine, and Christine’s two children, ages 9 and 10.

“We were going bat nuts in the house for three days,” Diane said. “Somebody (on Facebook) said ‘this is something new to try.’” So the family headed over to check it out.

The whole Detroit Mountain Recreation Area “Puts Detroit Lakes on the map,” she said.”Cost is not an option. It’s for the kids when they come home.”

Tubing prices are $15 per person for two hours or $25 for all day. Monday Madness is $10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Matt and Amber Kalvoda of West Fargo said they were happy with the tubing experience, saying it’s a fast downhill ride and worth the money. A large rise halfway down the hill “almost lets you catch some air,” and adds some spice to a good ride, said a man about to head down the hill.

There is plenty of parking, since parking for the new tubing area is basically an extension of the top parking lot at the downhill ski area.

There are also plenty of inner tubes available at the new tubing site. “We more than doubled the number of tubes, from 85 to 215 tubes,” Staley said. “And we have the capacity to double that -- we could easily support 500 tubes in that area.” A new storage-maintenance building has been built to hold the tubes.

Tubing is largely a family activity, Staley said. “It’s all families, young and old -- we take most of the work out of it with the magic carpets, so they get to ride up.”

But to participate, a child must be at least 4 years old and 43 inches tall.

“It’s not safe for toddlers,” Staley said. “They have to be able to get in and out of the tube and move to the safe area in the middle.”

In the future, the Mountain may build a sort of tubing bunny hill for those too young for the main tubing hill, he said.

The original tubing area has been transformed into an additional terrain park, with boxes, rails and its own rope tow.

Also new at the Mountain are three additional ski runs, including one that starts out following the old power pole trail and then sweeps around west to end at an existing lift. The other two new runs are on the north side of the new terrain park.

All the original lift tower lights have been replaced with LED lights. “There’s energy savings, and there’s more stable light with the vibrations from the lift towers -- you don’t get that flickering at night,” he said. The LED lights also provide an “instant on,” he added. “The old bulbs took a while to ramp up and fully illuminate.”

And the Mountain bought 10 new snow-making machines, giving it a total of 20 portable snow guns.

“We’ve gotten some good snowfall,” Staley said. “We’ve also been making snow off and on since before Thanksgiving.” although the opening of this season has involved some cold temperatures, the weather has been better recently, he said. “We should have a really good Christmas break … we’ve got great snow coverage on the ski hill itself and we’re making more in key areas.”