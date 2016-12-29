DL Breakfast Rotarians help support the performing arts

Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary recently donated proceeds from their Wine Pairing to Detroit Lakes and Frazee School Performing Arts Programs. Tim Siewert accepted donations for both DLHS Band and Choir in Detroit Lakes. Ashley Morben accepted the donation for the Frazee Choir and Brian Selander accepted the donation for the Frazee Band. The Rotary event was held Monday, October 3, at Spanky's Stone Hearth in Vergas. Plans for use of the donations are already underway and include assistance for the 2018 spring travels of the DLHS Band and the purchase of choir stoles for competitions and other community events that Frazee Choir attends.