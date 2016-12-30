According to court records, on Sept. 18, he stole a 2006 Ford Pickup truck from Moorhead and left it in a swamp on Wheeler Lake Road, north of the Becker County Transfer Station.

He then walked to Orton's convenience store in Audubon and stole a woman's cell phone from her car.

Then he strolled over to the Audubon Liquor Store and stole a woman's 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck, after she left it for a short time to run in and pick up her fiancée.

Hankiewicz was caught on store surveillance video walking west from Orton's towards the liquor store, then getting in the woman's pickup truck and driving away.

An Orton's employee told police that Hankiewicz had just been in, and told her that he had put a pickup truck into the swamp on Wheeler Lake Road.

Law enforcement was able to "ping" the location of the stolen cell phone, and Hankiewicz was pulled over on Highway 10 by Clay County deputies.

They found a number of car keys on him, including one set that matched the stolen 2006 Ford pickup from Moorhead.

He appeared in Becker County District Court Dec. 8 before Judge Mike Fritz, who sentenced him to 13 months in prison, stayed five years.

On the first felony theft charge, he was ordered to serve 133 days in jail, with credit for 133 days served, pay a $500 fine, $585 in court fees, and $2,540 in restitution.

He must get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and get a mental health evaluation.

On the second felony theft charge, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 133 days in jail, with credit for 133 days served, and pay a $500 fine plus $500 in court fees.

He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

A misdemeanor theft charge was dropped in a plea agreement.