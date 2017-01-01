Man sentenced for fleeing police, DWI

A second gross misdemeanor DWI charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, at 1:30 a.m. on May 2, a tribal police officer patrolling County Road 34 observed the car in front of him swerving, to the point where an oncoming vehicle was forced onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a head-on collision.

Brown pulled into a driveway, but took off again when the officer arrived with emergency lights on.

He fled at speeds up to 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and after coming to a stop had to be physically removed from the vehicle. He refused to submit to DWI testing.

He appeared in court Dec. 7 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who sentenced him to 13 months in prison, stayed four years.

He was ordered to serve 35 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and $85 in court fees, and get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations.

He was placed on supervised probation for four years.